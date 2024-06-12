It's already the 35th: the body of a drowned man was found in the Tisa River on the border

The body of a drowned man was pulled out of the Tisa River on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border by border guards, the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

"The body of a drowned man was pulled out of the Tisa River on the border with Hungary. A man with no signs of life was found today while patrolling the Ukrainian-Hungarian section of the border by a border patrol of the Bodalovo department," the regional office of the State Border Guard Service wrote on social media.

The body of the unidentified man was reportedly in the Tisza River. "The current carried him to the Ukrainian shore. Border guards managed to pull the drowned man ashore. The State Emergency Service and police were called to the scene. The deceased is currently being identified," the border guards said.

Addendum

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this is the 35th drowned person found in the Tisza River on the border with neighboring countries in the area of responsibility of the Mukachevo border guard detachment, the regional office said.