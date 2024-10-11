In Zakarpattia, fugitives who have tried to cross the border several times were detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161406 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134820 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141394 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170531 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139551 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139245 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85006 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107158 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109296 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161406 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170531 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197949 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186991 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139238 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145528 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137012 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153987 views
Actual
In Zakarpattia, fugitives who have tried to cross the border several times were detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19469 views

Border guards detained five men from different regions of Ukraine who were trying to illegally cross the border. Some of them had already made previous unsuccessful attempts, and each had to pay up to $10,000 for assistance in the smuggling.

Border guards of the Vylok department of the Mukachevo detachment detained five residents of Ternopil, Prykarpattia, and Kyiv regions who once again tried to illegally cross the border. This was reported by the Western Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The violators were detained 300 meters from the state border. Three of them are residents of Ternopil region, and the other two are residents of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions.

While clarifying the circumstances of the offense, border guards found that each of the men had to pay the organizers of their "trip" from 9 to 10 thousand dollars for assistance in smuggling abroad,

- the statement said.

Two of the border violators were detained for the second time while trying to bypass existing checkpoints. The third one decided to bypass the checkpoints after two unsuccessful attempts to cross the border with forged documents. Border guards drew up the necessary documents and sent them to the courts and authorized law enforcement agencies for legal decision.

The detachment's operatives are currently establishing the circle of persons involved in organizing the men's illegal trip.

Volyn region serves suspicion notice to law enforcement officer for helping fugitives go abroad13.09.24, 12:25 • 11531 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mukachevoMukachevo
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
kyivKyiv

