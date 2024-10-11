In Zakarpattia, fugitives who have tried to cross the border several times were detained

Border guards of the Vylok department of the Mukachevo detachment detained five residents of Ternopil, Prykarpattia, and Kyiv regions who once again tried to illegally cross the border. This was reported by the Western Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The violators were detained 300 meters from the state border. Three of them are residents of Ternopil region, and the other two are residents of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions.

While clarifying the circumstances of the offense, border guards found that each of the men had to pay the organizers of their "trip" from 9 to 10 thousand dollars for assistance in smuggling abroad, - the statement said.

Two of the border violators were detained for the second time while trying to bypass existing checkpoints. The third one decided to bypass the checkpoints after two unsuccessful attempts to cross the border with forged documents. Border guards drew up the necessary documents and sent them to the courts and authorized law enforcement agencies for legal decision.

The detachment's operatives are currently establishing the circle of persons involved in organizing the men's illegal trip.

