Over the past week, more than a thousand people have applied to recruiting centers

Over the past week, the recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army have received more than a thousand applications from people, a total of more than 5 thousand applications. This was announced by the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on recruitment Oleksiy Bezhevets during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Over the past week alone, we have received more than a thousand calls to our centers, a total of more than 5 thousand calls. The dynamics is growing every day - Bezhevets said.

When asked how many recruitment centers have already been opened in Ukraine, Bezhevets answered: "(In Shostka - ed.) there are 21 centers that have joined our network. The network is actively growing. We are now seeing an increase in the flow of people who apply, call, and come to these centers.

Addendum

The Defense Ministry reported that a new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has started working in the Sumy region in the city of Shostka.

On May 2, it was reported that the 20th recruitment center of the Armed Forces in Ukraine was opened in Mukachevo, offering a wide range of military and civilian positions for men and women.