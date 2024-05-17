ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Over the past week, more than a thousand people have applied to recruiting centers

Over the past week, more than a thousand people have applied to recruiting centers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22120 views

Over the past week, Ukrainian army recruiting offices have received more than 5,000 applications from people wishing to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past week, the recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army have received more than a thousand applications from people, a total of more than 5 thousand applications. This was announced by the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on recruitment Oleksiy Bezhevets during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Over the past week alone, we have received more than a thousand calls to our centers, a total of more than 5 thousand calls. The dynamics is growing every day

- Bezhevets said.

When asked how many recruitment centers have already been opened in Ukraine, Bezhevets answered: "(In Shostka - ed.) there are 21 centers that have joined our network. The network is actively growing. We are now seeing an increase in the flow of people who apply, call, and come to these centers.

Addendum

The Defense Ministry reported that a new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has started working in the Sumy region in the city of Shostka.

On May 2, it was reported that the 20th recruitment center of the Armed Forces in Ukraine was opened in Mukachevo, offering a wide range of military and civilian positions for men and women.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
shostkaShostka
ukraineUkraine
mukachevoMukachevo

