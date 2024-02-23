He tried to illegally cross the border: the body of a dead man was retrieved from the Tisa River

The body of a Ukrainian citizen who probably drowned while trying to illegally cross the border was found on the Ukrainian bank of the Tisa River. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the search was carried out at the request of the mother of a 29-year-old resident of Kherson region. According to the woman, in January, her son wanted to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River near the village of Bila Tserkva. Since then, the man has not been in touch.

During the search operations, border guards found footprints of one person leading into the Tisza River, but neither Ukrainian border guards nor their Romanian colleagues found any traces of exit from the river. No one was found near the border either.

The State Emergency Service searched for the missing man in the river three times, but unfortunately, they failed to find him.

Law enforcers investigate more than 3.8 thousand cases of draft evasion

However, yesterday, while searching for a missing resident of the Kherson region, rescuers pulled the body of a 25-year-old resident of the village of Velyky Bychkiv in Zakarpattia out of the water. The drowned man was carrying a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and an internal passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a cell phone and bank cards - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this is the 20th such case recorded in the area of responsibility of the Mukachevo border guard detachment. Six more men died in the mountains.

Recall

While monitoring the Ukrainian-Romanian section of the border, border guards of the Velyky Bychkiv department of the Mukachevo Detachment pulled a semi-conscious 26-year-old resident of Sumy from the Tisa River.