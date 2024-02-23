He tried to illegally cross the border: the body of a dead man was retrieved from the Tisa River

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13652 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40716 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35336 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172532 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218880 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248707 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154522 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 4594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40775 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194865 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159537 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178396 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7286 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18175 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18919 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28112 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36096 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

He tried to illegally cross the border: the body of a dead man was retrieved from the Tisa River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22995 views

Border guards found the body of a Ukrainian man in the Tisa River who was allegedly trying to illegally cross the border into Romania.

He tried to illegally cross the border: the body of a dead man was retrieved from the Tisa River

The body of a Ukrainian citizen who probably drowned while trying to illegally cross the border was found on the Ukrainian bank of the Tisa River. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the search was carried out at the request of the mother of a 29-year-old resident of Kherson region. According to the woman, in January, her son wanted to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River near the village of Bila Tserkva. Since then, the man has not been in touch.

During the search operations, border guards found footprints of one person leading into the Tisza River, but neither Ukrainian border guards nor their Romanian colleagues found any traces of exit from the river. No one was found near the border either.

The State Emergency Service searched for the missing man in the river three times, but unfortunately, they failed to find him.

Law enforcers investigate more than 3.8 thousand cases of draft evasion25.12.23, 11:12 • 133171 view

However, yesterday, while searching for a missing resident of the Kherson region, rescuers pulled the body of a 25-year-old resident of the village of Velyky Bychkiv in Zakarpattia out of the water. The drowned man was carrying a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and an internal passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a cell phone and bank cards

- the State Border Guard Service summarized.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this is the 20th such case recorded in the area of responsibility of the Mukachevo border guard detachment. Six more men died in the mountains.

Recall

While monitoring the Ukrainian-Romanian section of the border, border guards of the Velyky Bychkiv department of the Mukachevo Detachment pulled a semi-conscious 26-year-old resident of Sumy from the Tisa River.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Mukachevo
Kherson
Sums
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90