Two men who beat a serviceman detained in Transcarpathia

In Mukachevo, law enforcement officers have reportedly detained two men who recently beat a soldier - they are charged with hooliganism. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, a fight broke out on a street in Mukachevo , during which unknown men injured a serviceman. On the same day, officers of the criminal police of the Mukachevo District Department promptly identified the persons involved in the hooliganism. They were two residents of Mukachevo, aged 51 and 39 - law enforcement officers summarized.

It is noted that the conflict between the men arose at the domestic level and was not related to the victim's work.

In Mukachevo, locals beat a soldier from the TCC: police opened criminal proceedings

Addendum

The investigators conducted all the necessary procedural steps in the case and served the defendants a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The case is under pre-trial investigation. The sanction of the charged article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 4 years. - law enforcement officers summarized.

Recall

Two employees of the Sambir TCC in Lviv region will stand trial for torture and illegal detention of four men who tried to cross the border