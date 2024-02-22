$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44701 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176752 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103470 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 353863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287327 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241928 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160264 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Two men who beat a serviceman detained in Transcarpathia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22995 views

Two men, aged 51 and 39, were charged with hooliganism for beating a soldier in Mukachevo. The men face up to 4 years in prison.

Two men who beat a serviceman detained in Transcarpathia

In Mukachevo, law enforcement officers have reportedly detained two men who recently beat a soldier - they are charged with hooliganism. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, a fight broke out on a street in Mukachevo , during which unknown men injured a serviceman. On the same day, officers of the criminal police of the Mukachevo District Department promptly identified the persons involved in the hooliganism. They were two residents of Mukachevo, aged 51 and 39  

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

It is noted that the conflict between the men arose at the domestic level and was not related to the victim's work.

In Mukachevo, locals beat a soldier from the TCC: police opened criminal proceedings21.02.24, 12:07 • 29569 views

Addendum

The investigators conducted all the necessary procedural steps in the case and served the defendants a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The case is under pre-trial investigation. The sanction of the charged article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 4 years.

- law enforcement officers summarized.

Recall

Two employees of the Sambir TCC in Lviv region will stand trial for torture and illegal detention of four men who tried to cross the border

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Mukachevo
Lviv
