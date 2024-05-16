In Zakarpattia region, a man shot at law enforcement officers during a document check: the attacker was detained on the spot

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73446 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105605 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44067 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38914 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32816 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51292 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224130 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73446 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112688 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113598 views
Actual
In Zakarpattia region, a man shot at law enforcement officers during a document check: the attacker was detained on the spot

In Zakarpattia region, a man shot at law enforcement officers during a document check: the attacker was detained on the spot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19077 views

In Zakarpattia, a 29-year-old man shot at a police officer during a document check after being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving and detained at the scene.

In Zakarpattia, a man shot at law enforcement officers during a document check and wounded one of them. The attacker was detained at the scene. This was stated by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred around midnight on the night of May 16. 

On May 15, at 23:51, an inspector of the patrol police response sector reported an attack on their crew to the duty unit. The incident occurred in the village of Kolchino, Mukachevo district. Police stopped a Seat Ibiza for violating traffic rules 

- the National Police summarized. 

It is noted that the car was driven by a 29-year-old resident of Mukachevo, who had previously been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for driving while intoxicated. 

While talking to the driver, the police noticed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication. The offender did not respond to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers and locked himself in the vehicle.

Subsequently, the suspect fired several shots at police officers through the car window. As a result, he wounded one of the police inspectors. The suspect was detained immediately at the scene. He is currently in a temporary detention center

- law enforcement officials said. 

Investigators seized a package of cannabis and a traumatic weapon from the crime scene, which the suspect used to shoot at law enforcement officers. Police officers are establishing the origin of the weapon. 

Two men shoot police officers at night in Vinnytsia region, police operation launched20.04.24, 10:03 • 26611 views

Addendum

According to the police, criminal proceedings were opened against the man on the fact of intentionally causing light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties in the police under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Now the man faces to 5 years in prison.

The National Police also believes that the life and health of the wounded policeman is not in danger, and that doctors have provided him with the necessary assistance.

Recall

In March , a manwas detained in Kyiv, who while intoxicated was shooting from the balcony of a high-rise building. A traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings were found in his home.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
mukachevoMukachevo
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising