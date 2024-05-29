There will be a recruitment center in each region of Ukraine

In Ukraine, each region will have a recruitment center for the Ukrainian army. This was stated by the authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

In fact, we must be represented and we will do it without fail, in every region. How many centers there will be in each region depends on the demographic situation and cooperation with local governments and state administrations. Regulatory – this has already been defined, this need has been brought to everyone, and we are actually actively implementing it. That is, there will be such a center in every region of Ukraine. Whether there will be more in the regions in the district centers, we will look at the need, how the process will take place - said Bezhevets.

Addition

On May 29, the recruitment center of the Ukrainian army started working in Nikolaev. This is the 22nd recruitment center.

On May 2, it was reported that the 20th recruitment center of the Armed Forces in Ukraine has already opened in Mukachevo , which offers a wide range of military and civilian positions for men and women.