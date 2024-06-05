Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia

Under the procedural guidance of the Uzhgorod district and Transcarpathian regional prosecutor's offices, the illegal activities of the call center, whose participants fraudulently seized the funds of EU citizens, were stopped. This is reported by the press service of the Office of the prosecutor general, writes UNN.

The organizer was detained-a 29-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih, as well as 18 participants who are residents of Transcarpathia. They were informed of suspicion of creating a criminal organization and participating in it, as well as fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, the organization's members created a call center in a rented room, equipped it with computer equipment with appropriate software, and formed a customer base.

The" employees " of the center introduced themselves as bank employees, misled victims and gained access to their accounts. After that, funds were withdrawn to controlled persons and given the opportunity to dispose of them at their own discretion.

Currently, 17 victims have been identified - citizens of EU countries. The amount of damage caused to them is more than UAH 13 million. at the same time, information about other persons affected by fraudulent actions is checked. According to operational data, the total amount of material damage may amount to about 1 million US dollars.

Law enforcement officers conducted about 40 authorized searches on the territory of Uzhgorod and Mukachevo districts in Transcarpathia, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Hundreds of pieces of equipment, bank cards, draft records, 50 thousand US dollars in cash and 12 cars were seized.

Now the organizer, co - organizers and administrator of the call center have chosen no alternative preventive measures-detention in custody. Requests for the arrest of other suspects are pending in court.

Call centre organisers who stole about UAH 1 million from the accounts of Ukrainians living abroad will be tried