Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia

Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26652 views

Law enforcement officers detained in Transcarpathia the organizer and 18 participants of a fraudulent call center who deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias.

Under the procedural guidance of the Uzhgorod district and Transcarpathian regional prosecutor's offices, the illegal activities of the call center, whose participants fraudulently seized the funds of EU citizens, were stopped. This is reported by the press service of the Office of the prosecutor general, writes UNN.

The organizer was detained-a 29-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih, as well as 18 participants who are residents of Transcarpathia. They were informed of suspicion of creating a criminal organization and participating in it, as well as fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, the organization's members created a call center in a rented room, equipped it with computer equipment with appropriate software, and formed a customer base.

The" employees " of the center introduced themselves as bank employees, misled victims and gained access to their accounts. After that, funds were withdrawn to controlled persons and given the opportunity to dispose of them at their own discretion.

Currently, 17 victims have been identified - citizens of EU countries. The amount of damage caused to them is more than UAH 13 million. at the same time, information about other persons affected by fraudulent actions is checked. According to operational data, the total amount of material damage may amount to about 1 million US dollars.

Law enforcement officers conducted about 40 authorized searches on the territory of Uzhgorod and Mukachevo districts in Transcarpathia, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Hundreds of pieces of equipment, bank cards, draft records, 50 thousand US dollars in cash and 12 cars were seized.

Now the organizer, co - organizers and administrator of the call center have chosen no alternative preventive measures-detention in custody. Requests for the arrest of other suspects are pending in court.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
european-unionEuropean Union
uzhhorodUzhhorod
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
mukachevoMukachevo

