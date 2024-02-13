Call centre organisers who stole about UAH 1 million from the accounts of Ukrainians living abroad will be tried

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30100 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110575 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117692 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176075 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166686 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148533 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77450 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 77667 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 57794 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 33564 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 69840 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233436 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244546 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230907 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110575 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88515 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93123 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115598 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116374 views
Actual
Call centre organisers who stole about UAH 1 million from the accounts of Ukrainians living abroad will be tried

Call centre organisers who stole about UAH 1 million from the accounts of Ukrainians living abroad will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38695 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the organizers of a fraudulent call center who stole almost UAH 1 million from the accounts of Ukrainians living and working in Poland by posing as representatives of a Polish bank and deceiving victims into installing malware.

An investigation has been completed into the organizers of a fraudulent call center that stole almost UAH 1 million from Ukrainians' accounts. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against the leaders of an organized criminal group whose members cheated Ukrainians living and working in Poland out of about UAH 1 million

- the statement said.

It is noted that the indictment has been sent to court.

It turned out that the organizers of the fraudulent call center were well-known criminal thieves from Dnipro. They recruited 12 people to join the group, including a local law enforcement officer who helped the criminals. The office was located in an ordinary apartment, which was equipped with the necessary computer equipment. A manual was created for the call center's "operators", which described in detail how to work with clients.

The SBI says that the scammers used phone numbers of Polish operators and IP telephony. During the calls, they called themselves representatives of Polish banks and told the victims that their bank cards were blocked. During the conversation, the call center employees persuaded the victims to install a special application on their phones. This malware allowed the criminals to remotely access the victims' gadgets and bank accounts.

The law enforcement officer helped the criminals avoid detection by informing them about possible special operations to block the operation of such fraudulent schemes and giving them advice on how to organize illegal business. Through special databases, the law enforcement officer also checked information on potential candidates for office work.

Recall

In September 2023, the SBI, in cooperation with the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, exposed and blocked the fraudsters' activities. During the investigation, about UAH 2 million in cash in various currencies, cars, telephone and computer equipment, bank cards and SIM cards of mobile operators were seized. All the property was seized to compensate for the damage caused.

14 people, including the organizers of the fraud and a former security officer, are accused of creating, leading, and participating in a criminal organization and fraud. They face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

16.11.23, 14:33 • 44224 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising