The shopping center detained a 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines sensitive to storage conditions: the Transcarpathian shopping center reacted

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41445 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100835 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148681 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244103 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172891 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164420 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222291 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77169 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110387 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 36495 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 49918 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 86226 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244120 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222300 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208637 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234553 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221531 views
06:49 PM • 41570 views
05:32 PM • 25544 views
04:47 PM • 30814 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110387 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112556 views
The shopping center detained a 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines sensitive to storage conditions: the Transcarpathian shopping center reacted

The shopping center detained a 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines sensitive to storage conditions: the Transcarpathian shopping center reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32445 views

A 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines that are sensitive to storage conditions was detained at a checkpoint in Transcarpathia, which could lead to disruption of the supply of vital drugs.

Employees of the Mukachevo shopping center stopped a truck with medicines that have sensitive storage conditions and began checking the 23-year-old driver, who is not subject to mobilization. In the Transcarpathian region, fathers and joint ventures, commenting on this incident, stated that the driver did not have military registration documents with him, so he was taken to the RTCC and joint venture to clarify military registration data. He was issued a summons, reports UNN.

Regarding the incident with a 23-year-old truck driver. We would like to inform you that on May 29, 2024, a truck driven by a citizen who did not have military registration documents with him was stopped at a checkpoint near the locality of Nizhni Vorota,

- - the message says.

A representative of the Association of Carriers on the situation with booking truckers: most of the transportation is not carried out, drivers are waiting for the government's response5/21/24, 2:39 PM • 117741 view

The fathers noted that according to the current legislation, men from 18 to 60 years old must have military registration documents with them.

A joint warning group consisting of representatives of the National Police and the territorial recruitment and Social Support Center, the citizen was taken to the Mukachevo RTCC and joint venture to clarify military credentials. After checking the facts, he was issued a summons at his place of residence. This is not the first time that we have been forced to remind logistics companies and Road Carriers to take a more responsible approach to the military registration of their employees,

- stated in the OTCC.

Context

Public figure, human rights activist Dmitry Sherembey reported that employees of the Mukachevo shopping center stopped a truck with medicines and began checking the 23-year-old driver.

The 23 - year-old driver said that he was carrying medicines and an important part-the Cold Chain must be preserved during transportation so that the drugs do not deteriorate.

That is, for the sake of illegal mobilization of the 23-year-old driver, the supply of vital medicines for people with HIV was disrupted.,

Sherembey wrote on Facebook.

According to him, as a result of the actions of employees of the Mukachevo RTCC and the joint venture, they allegedly disrupted the supply of drugs to Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk, because on May 29, the cargo of medicines did not reach its destination.

The staff of the shopping center ignored not only the age of the man, who according to the laws is not conscripted, but also the fact that when the refrigerator stops working, or when the fuel is fully used, medicines can deteriorate,

Sherembey emphasized.

Young men who have not registered for military service will be sent summonses. However, this is not mobilization - Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine5/28/24, 5:28 PM • 18559 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
mukachevoMukachevo
ternopilTernopil
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising