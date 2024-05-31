The shopping center detained a 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines sensitive to storage conditions: the Transcarpathian shopping center reacted

Employees of the Mukachevo shopping center stopped a truck with medicines that have sensitive storage conditions and began checking the 23-year-old driver, who is not subject to mobilization. In the Transcarpathian region, fathers and joint ventures, commenting on this incident, stated that the driver did not have military registration documents with him, so he was taken to the RTCC and joint venture to clarify military registration data. He was issued a summons, reports UNN.

Regarding the incident with a 23-year-old truck driver. We would like to inform you that on May 29, 2024, a truck driven by a citizen who did not have military registration documents with him was stopped at a checkpoint near the locality of Nizhni Vorota, - - the message says.

The fathers noted that according to the current legislation, men from 18 to 60 years old must have military registration documents with them.

A joint warning group consisting of representatives of the National Police and the territorial recruitment and Social Support Center, the citizen was taken to the Mukachevo RTCC and joint venture to clarify military credentials. After checking the facts, he was issued a summons at his place of residence. This is not the first time that we have been forced to remind logistics companies and Road Carriers to take a more responsible approach to the military registration of their employees, - stated in the OTCC.

Context

Public figure, human rights activist Dmitry Sherembey reported that employees of the Mukachevo shopping center stopped a truck with medicines and began checking the 23-year-old driver.

The 23 - year-old driver said that he was carrying medicines and an important part-the Cold Chain must be preserved during transportation so that the drugs do not deteriorate.

That is, for the sake of illegal mobilization of the 23-year-old driver, the supply of vital medicines for people with HIV was disrupted., Sherembey wrote on Facebook.

According to him, as a result of the actions of employees of the Mukachevo RTCC and the joint venture, they allegedly disrupted the supply of drugs to Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk, because on May 29, the cargo of medicines did not reach its destination.

The staff of the shopping center ignored not only the age of the man, who according to the laws is not conscripted, but also the fact that when the refrigerator stops working, or when the fuel is fully used, medicines can deteriorate, Sherembey emphasized.

Young men who have not registered for military service will be sent summonses. However, this is not mobilization - Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine