Young men who have not registered for military service will be sent summonses. However, this is not mobilization - Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Men of 17 years of age who have not registered for military service will be sent summonses. Military registration has nothing to do with the ongoing mobilization activities. UNN reports this with reference to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Clarification on the registration of Ukrainian citizens for military service. In accordance with Article 14 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service", every year between January and March, male citizens of Ukraine who turn 17 years old in the year of registration are registered - the statement said.

It is reported that the registration of Ukrainian citizens for military service is carried out in district (city) territorial centers of recruitment and social support at the place of residence.

"In order to register for military service, citizens of Ukraine are obliged to personally arrive at the relevant district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support within the time limit specified in the summons and submit the necessary documents, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Land Forces note that young men who have not registered for military service for some reason are notified at their place of registration by means of summonses to report to the TCC and register for military service.

"The military registration has nothing to do with the ongoing mobilization activities," the Land Forces inform.

Addendum

On May 18, a law on enhanced mobilization came into force , which, among other things, grants persons liable for military service the right to a deferral from mobilization during martial law.

