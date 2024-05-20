ukenru
Reserve+ application does not pose security risks to personal data of Ukrainians - Ministry of Defense

Reserve+ application does not pose security risks to personal data of Ukrainians - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18183 views

The Ministry of Defense assures that the Reserve+ application is sufficiently protected and does not pose any risks to the security of personal data of Ukrainians liable for military service.

The Ministry of Defense assures that the security of conscripts' data is a priority, and the Reserve+ application is sufficiently protected and does not pose any security risks. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We understand that the security of our conscripts' data is a priority, and we can now state that the app does not pose any security risks to Ukrainians' data. And the application itself is protected by the best teams we could attract. We can state that this is a completely safe application for our citizens

- Chernogorenko says.

She noted that the app had received all the necessary government approvals and was officially confirmed to be completely safe.

We have launched the possibility of entering data now, and in the near future, in a few weeks, we will add a QR code to the application. It is the QR code that equates the information held by a person liable for military service with Oberig to an electronic military registration document

- She said.

She said that the data from the app can be displayed at checkpoints, and after scanning the QR code, it will be possible to verify the authenticity of the verified information.

Recall

According to the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, more than  450 thousand Ukrainians have updated their military records in the Reserve+ application, a slightly smaller number of people have done so in  the TCC and JV and Administrative Service Centers.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

