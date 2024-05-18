Ukraine launches "Reserve+" application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Reserve+ mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, which allows them to quickly update their data and access the Oberig register.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a mobile application Reserve+ for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. This was reported by the Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko, UNN reports.
It is already available for download
This application can be downloaded for IOS and Android devices using the following links:
"Reserve+ provides the ability to promptly update data and access information in the Oberig register.
Starting June 18, the Reserve+ app will also feature a QR code that will allow authorities to instantly receive information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript, or reservist.
