Ukraine launches "Reserve+" application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84227 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250938 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226223 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34673 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32750 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66824 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224775 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84227 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66824 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113027 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113916 views
Ukraine launches "Reserve+" application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists

Ukraine launches "Reserve+" application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27208 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Reserve+ mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, which allows them to quickly update their data and access the Oberig register.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a mobile application Reserve+ for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. This was reported by the Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko, UNN reports.

It is already available for download

- said Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

This application can be downloaded for IOS and Android devices using the following links:

https://apps.apple.com/ua/app/%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B7%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B2/id6499418319?l=ru

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ua.gov.reserveplus .

Recall

"Reserve+ provides the ability to promptly update data and access information in the Oberig register.

Starting June 18, the Reserve+ app will also feature a QR code that will allow authorities to instantly receive information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript, or reservist.

"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like17.05.24, 15:03 • 21408 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

