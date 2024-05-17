"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like

The Ministry of Defense is launching a mobile application called "Reserve+" for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. The app will allow them to update their credentials online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

You can update your data in any of the following ways convenient for you. Online - through the Reserve+ application. It will be available for download on smartphones via the App Store and Google Play Market from May 18 - the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The agency explained that Reserve+ provides the ability to quickly update data and access information in the Oberig register. This is a convenient way to fulfill the mandatory procedure for updating personal data.

After updating the data in the application, users will be able to see information from the Oberig registry about themselves.

Addendum

You can also update your data offline at the Territorial Recruitment Centers or Administrative Service Centers operating throughout the country.

If you update your data through the TCC, in addition to the extract from the register itself, you will also receive a corresponding mark on your military ID card - the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that from June 18, a QR code will also appear in the Reserve+ app, which will allow the relevant authorities to instantly receive information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist.

Recall

On May 18 , an electronic cabinet for updating military data is planned to be launched . There you will be able to update your e-mail, phone number and place of residence.