Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like

"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21414 views

The Ministry of Defense is launching a mobile application called Reserve+ for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists who can update their credentials online or offline at local recruiting offices or administrative service centers.

The Ministry of Defense is launching a mobile application called "Reserve+" for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. The app will allow them to update their credentials online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

You can update your data in any of the following ways convenient for you. Online - through the Reserve+ application. It will be available for download on smartphones via the App Store and Google Play Market from May 18  

- the Defense Ministry said in a statement. 

The agency explained that Reserve+ provides the ability to quickly update data and access information in the Oberig register. This is a convenient way to fulfill the mandatory procedure for updating personal data.

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service

After updating the data in the application, users will be able to see information from the Oberig registry about themselves.

Addendum

You can also update your data offline at the Territorial Recruitment Centers or Administrative Service Centers operating throughout the country.

If you update your data through the TCC, in addition to the extract from the register itself, you will also receive a corresponding mark on your military ID card

- the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that from June 18, a QR code will also appear in the Reserve+ app, which will allow the relevant authorities to instantly receive information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist.

Recall

On May 18 , an electronic cabinet for updating military data is planned to be launched . There you will be able to update your e-mail, phone number and place of residence. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
google-playGoogle Play
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising