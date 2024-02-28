Going to the "grandmother's funeral": border guards expose a "black" legend for crossing the border

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33721 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 126711 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78378 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 293320 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246611 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195476 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252100 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 58128 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 126711 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 293320 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219172 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246611 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22650 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30528 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30296 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78382 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85410 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Going to the "grandmother's funeral": border guards expose a "black" legend for crossing the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22231 views

Border guards uncovered a scheme to smuggle two Kharkiv residents across the Ukrainian border to Romania under the false pretense of attending their grandmother's funeral.

Going to the "grandmother's funeral": border guards expose a "black" legend for crossing the border

In the Transcarpathian region, border guards detained two residents of the Kharkov region who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania, saying that they were going to their grandmother’s funeral. To confirm his words, he showed funeral wreaths. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The car in which the men were traveling was stopped at a checkpoint. The driver, a resident of Zakarpattia, said that he was a taxi driver and was delivering passengers to his grandmother's funeral in the village of Chornotysovo. To confirm his words, he showed memorial wreaths,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the passengers confirmed that they were going to the funeral of their grandmother, however, they could not give the name and address where she lived.

In the course of investigating the circumstances of the offense, border guards found out that the Kharkiv residents paid the "taxi driver" and his accomplices USD 2 thousand each for the transportation across the border.

When they arrived in Zakarpattia, they were met, took their money, given memorial wreaths, and ordered to tell the "legend" about their grandmother's funeral when they met with border guards.

At present, the border guard detachment operatives are carefully studying all the details of the offense in order to establish the circle of persons involved in the illegal transportation of men across the border.

Recall

A law enforcement officer and four of his accomplices will be tried for organizing an illegal scheme to smuggle conscripts across the Ukrainian border to Romania for a reward of 3500-6000 euros.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Mukachevo
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02