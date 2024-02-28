Going to the "grandmother's funeral": border guards expose a "black" legend for crossing the border

In the Transcarpathian region, border guards detained two residents of the Kharkov region who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania, saying that they were going to their grandmother’s funeral. To confirm his words, he showed funeral wreaths. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The car in which the men were traveling was stopped at a checkpoint. The driver, a resident of Zakarpattia, said that he was a taxi driver and was delivering passengers to his grandmother's funeral in the village of Chornotysovo. To confirm his words, he showed memorial wreaths, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the passengers confirmed that they were going to the funeral of their grandmother, however, they could not give the name and address where she lived.

In the course of investigating the circumstances of the offense, border guards found out that the Kharkiv residents paid the "taxi driver" and his accomplices USD 2 thousand each for the transportation across the border.

When they arrived in Zakarpattia, they were met, took their money, given memorial wreaths, and ordered to tell the "legend" about their grandmother's funeral when they met with border guards.

At present, the border guard detachment operatives are carefully studying all the details of the offense in order to establish the circle of persons involved in the illegal transportation of men across the border.

Recall

A law enforcement officer and four of his accomplices will be tried for organizing an illegal scheme to smuggle conscripts across the Ukrainian border to Romania for a reward of 3500-6000 euros.