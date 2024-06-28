Zakarpattia region detains head of power wing of criminal group coordinated by former Party of Regions MP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81676 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 90642 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109883 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183890 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228840 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140770 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367427 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181389 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149436 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197799 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 81676 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 76142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 90642 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 90413 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109883 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 1068 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10115 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11862 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16063 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37146 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zakarpattia region detains head of power wing of criminal group coordinated by former Party of Regions MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12027 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralized an organized criminal group in Zakarpattia region, detaining the head of the gang's power unit, which was coordinated by a former MP from the Party of Regions and now the head of the district council.

Zakarpattia region detains head of power wing of criminal group coordinated by former Party of Regions MP

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized an organized criminal group that terrorized and tried to keep residents of Transcarpathia in fear. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As a result of complex measures in Mukachevo, the head of the power unit of a gang coordinated by a former MP from the Party of Regions was detained. The ex-MP is currently the head of one of the region's district councils,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the case, the offenders specialized in violence and pressure against the ex-regionalist's political rivals. For example, the gang members tried to intimidate one of the deputies of the Transcarpathian Regional Council.

It is documented that the suspects carried out an explosion in the yard of his house using explosives. Prior to that, they had repeatedly set fire to his home and movable property.

Based on the evidence collected, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 3, 4 Art. 27, Part 2 Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property). The issue of choosing a type of detention is now being decided. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison.

Kyiv resident kidnapped and extorted $50,000: two men will be tried6/27/24, 1:54 PM • 20822 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Mukachevo
Kyiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31