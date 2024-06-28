Zakarpattia region detains head of power wing of criminal group coordinated by former Party of Regions MP

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized an organized criminal group that terrorized and tried to keep residents of Transcarpathia in fear. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As a result of complex measures in Mukachevo, the head of the power unit of a gang coordinated by a former MP from the Party of Regions was detained. The ex-MP is currently the head of one of the region's district councils, - the statement said.

Details

According to the case, the offenders specialized in violence and pressure against the ex-regionalist's political rivals. For example, the gang members tried to intimidate one of the deputies of the Transcarpathian Regional Council.

It is documented that the suspects carried out an explosion in the yard of his house using explosives. Prior to that, they had repeatedly set fire to his home and movable property.

Based on the evidence collected, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 3, 4 Art. 27, Part 2 Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property). The issue of choosing a type of detention is now being decided. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison.

