Kyiv resident kidnapped and extorted $50,000: two men will be tried
Kyiv • UNN
Two men aged 24 and 25 will be tried for kidnapping a 29-year-old Kyiv resident, holding him captive for three days, and demanding a $50,000 ransom for his release.
Two men who kidnapped a 29-year-old man and held him captive for three days, demanding $50,000 for his release, will be tried in Kyiv. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Under the procedural supervision of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an indictment was sent to court against two men aged 24 and 25, accused of abduction, illegal deprivation of liberty, by a group of persons for mercenary motives, robbery and extortion committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 186, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Reportedly, in December 2023, in the capital's Pechersk district, the defendants forced a 29-year-old man into their car - they wanted to get money from him that he allegedly owed. The victim was carrying $2,500 and a cell phone that had been appropriated by one of the kidnappers. The defendants promised to let the man go if he paid them 50,000 USD.
"The victim was kept in captivity for three days, while law enforcement officers were already looking for him and got on the trail of the kidnappers. After their detention, the man was released," the prosecutors said.
The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment was sent to court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the men have been detained in custody without bail.
They face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.
