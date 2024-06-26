Drugs worth UAH 4 million were seized: four cocaine dealers were exposed in Kiev

In Kiev, four scammers who sold cocaine were exposed. Drugs worth approximately UAH 4 million were seized from 4 defendants. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kiev City Prosecutor's office.

Investigators found that the suspects sold goods in retail and wholesale batches from hand to hand on the territory of Kiev.

During the investigation, 5 operational purchases and a number of searches were conducted. During the searches, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, devices and Means for packing, weighing, rough records were seized.

The value of the seized drugs at black market prices is more than UAH 4 million.

The prosecutor's office added that the two suspects were traveling in luxury cars. One of them, trying to avoid arrest, ran away from the police in a MERCEDESBENZ GLA 250 car, caused several accidents and damaged the police car and several other cars.

In addition to drugs, the body of a rgn grenade and a new type of udz fuse were seized from the man. The man was also informed of suspicion of storing ammunition (part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three suspects were given preventive measures in the form of detention, one of them – round-the-clock house arrest. The sanction of the articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property - summed up in the prosecutor's office.

