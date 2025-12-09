President arrives at Italian PM's residence for meeting with Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Palazzo Chigi, the residence of the head of the Italian government in Rome, for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports with reference to Rai News.

Details

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Palazzo Chigi," the report says.

The car carrying the Ukrainian leader arrived directly at the government building, the publication writes.

Reportedly, many people waited for the presidential motorcade on the street, behind the barriers, some of them holding Ukrainian flags.

Recall

Earlier today, the President of Ukraine met with Pope Leo.

Zelenskyy discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Pope and invited him to Ukraine