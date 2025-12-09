Zelenskyy discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Pope and invited him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with Pope Leo XIV, which took place in the Papal Palace in Castel Gandolfo. They discussed further efforts by the Vatican to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State thanked His Holiness for his constant prayers for Ukraine and Ukrainians and for his calls for a just peace.

The President informed the Pope about diplomatic work with the United States aimed at achieving a dignified and guaranteed peace. Zelenskyy called on His Holiness to continue supporting coordinated peacekeeping efforts.

"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace" Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine

The Head of State and the Pontiff discussed further efforts by the Vatican to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The President thanked His Holiness for supporting young Ukrainians and the Holy See for constant humanitarian aid and readiness to expand the presence of humanitarian missions, particularly in frontline regions.

Zelenskyy invited the Pope to visit Ukraine on an apostolic visit.

