Pope proposes Italy as mediator between Ukraine and Russia in peace talks

Pope Leo XIV believes that Europe should actively participate in creating a "peace plan" to resolve Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Vatican News.

Pope Leo XIV emphasized that Europe must actively participate in the development of a potential "peace plan" that will help find ways to end the war.

According to Vatican News, during a conversation with journalists, he recalled the constant calls of the Holy See "for a ceasefire, dialogue, and not war."

It is clear that, on the one hand, the President of the United States believes that he can promote a "peace plan" that he would like to implement and which, at least initially, does not involve Europe. - said the pontiff.

"But Europe's presence is important, and that first plan was also changed due to Europe's comments," he added.

The Pope separately mentioned Italy, whose role in the peace process, he said, "can be very important."

During his first foreign visit to the Middle East, before flying to the Vatican, the Pope called on world leaders for peace and to prevent wars.

