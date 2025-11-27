$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Erdogan praises Pope Leo's "wise stance" on Ukraine and Palestine during his visit to Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan praised Pope Leo's approach to the Palestinian issue and his calls for peace in Ukraine. He expressed hope that the new Catholic leader's first foreign visit would contribute to world peace.

Erdogan praises Pope Leo's "wise stance" on Ukraine and Palestine during his visit to Turkey
Photo: Reuters

After meeting with Pope Leo in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan praised his approach to the Palestinian issue and expressed hope that the new Catholic leader's first foreign visit would contribute to world peace amid tension and uncertainty. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We highly appreciate his (Pope Leo's - ed.) insightful position on the Palestinian issue 

– Erdogan said in an address to the Pope and the political and religious leaders present at the presidential library in Ankara. 

Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon25.11.25, 22:51 • 3258 views

He added that "our debt to the Palestinian people is justice, and the basis of this is the immediate implementation of the vision of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. Likewise, preserving the historical status of Jerusalem is crucial."

Erdogan also noted Pope Leo's calls for peace and diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine as "very meaningful. "

Turkey has consistently criticized Israel's bombing of Gaza in recent years as part of the conflict with Hamas.

Pope Leo arrived in Turkey for his first foreign trip: Media learned about a departure from Vatican tradition during the visit27.11.25, 14:47 • 1340 views

Stepan Haftko

