Erdogan praises Pope Leo's "wise stance" on Ukraine and Palestine during his visit to Turkey

After meeting with Pope Leo in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan praised his approach to the Palestinian issue and expressed hope that the new Catholic leader's first foreign visit would contribute to world peace amid tension and uncertainty. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We highly appreciate his (Pope Leo's - ed.) insightful position on the Palestinian issue – Erdogan said in an address to the Pope and the political and religious leaders present at the presidential library in Ankara.

He added that "our debt to the Palestinian people is justice, and the basis of this is the immediate implementation of the vision of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. Likewise, preserving the historical status of Jerusalem is crucial."

Erdogan also noted Pope Leo's calls for peace and diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine as "very meaningful. "

Turkey has consistently criticized Israel's bombing of Gaza in recent years as part of the conflict with Hamas.

