The President of Ukraine arrived in the Netherlands, where he will hold a series of meetings

On the night of December 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the Netherlands, where he will be on an official visit, UNN reports.

Details

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn informed journalists about the arrival in the European country.

In The Hague, Zelenskyy has scheduled a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, which will take place at Catshuis, the official residence of the head of government. The Dutch foreign and defense ministers will also take part in the talks. The parties will discuss peace negotiations and further support for Ukraine.

After that, the President of Ukraine will be received by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week