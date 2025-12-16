$42.190.08
The President of Ukraine arrived in the Netherlands, where he will hold a series of meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands on December 16. He will meet with Prime Minister Dick Schoof and King Willem-Alexander to discuss peace talks and support for Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine arrived in the Netherlands, where he will hold a series of meetings

On the night of December 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the Netherlands, where he will be on an official visit, UNN reports.

Details

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn informed journalists about the arrival in the European country.

In The Hague, Zelenskyy has scheduled a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, which will take place at Catshuis, the official residence of the head of government. The Dutch foreign and defense ministers will also take part in the talks. The parties will discuss peace negotiations and further support for Ukraine.

After that, the President of Ukraine will be received by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Hague
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy