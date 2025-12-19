$42.340.00
Zelenskyy met Navrotskyi in Warsaw for the first time officially

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2824 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first official meeting with Polish President Karol Navrotskyi in Warsaw. The leaders will discuss security, economic, and historical issues.

Zelenskyy met Navrotskyi in Warsaw for the first time officially

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met officially for the first time with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. The meeting was broadcast by the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to PAP, on Thursday, the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland announced that a meeting between the presidents of Poland and Ukraine would take place on Friday at the presidential palace. According to the published program, the ceremony of the official greeting of the President of Ukraine by President Nawrocki was scheduled for Friday morning.

This will be followed by a face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Poland and Ukraine. And later - plenary talks of the delegations chaired by both presidents. According to the Chancellery of the President of Poland, a meeting between Presidents Nawrocki and Zelenskyy with media representatives is also planned.

According to a representative of Nawrocki's office, both leaders are to discuss security, economic, and historical issues.

Afterward, Zelenskyy's visit to the Polish Sejm is planned. After the talks, Zelenskyy, together with Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty, will lay flowers at the memorial plaque in honor of the deputies of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland who died during World War II.

In addition to Czarzasty, Deputy Speaker of the Sejm Monika Wielichowska and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Paweł Kowal will also take part in the meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

Later, the President of Ukraine will visit the Senate, where he will meet with Speaker Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is in Brussels for a meeting of the European Council, announced on Thursday, December 18, that if the summit does not drag on too long, then most likely his meeting with the President of Ukraine will take place in Warsaw on Friday afternoon.

Zelenskyy's Friday visit is the first visit of the Ukrainian leader to Poland since Karol Nawrocki's inauguration as president. 

Julia Shramko

