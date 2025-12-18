Zelenskyy arrived in Poland

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 2578 views
02:08 PM • 3938 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
02:08 PM • 3938 views
12:39 PM • 9180 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:39 PM • 9180 views
12:26 PM • 12224 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:26 PM • 12224 views
12:10 PM • 10370 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
12:10 PM • 10370 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15596 views
11:08 AM • 10204 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
11:08 AM • 10204 views
10:10 AM • 7882 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
10:10 AM • 7882 views
09:00 AM • 23284 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23284 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20203 views
December 19, 05:23 AM • 12766 views
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia
Popular news
09:27 AM • 6878 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6878 views
10:41 AM • 13927 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
11:05 AM • 16094 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16094 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 2578 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15596 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16215 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23284 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49802 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56492 views
December 17, 04:22 PM • 37001 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
December 17, 12:18 PM • 43375 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
December 17, 06:16 AM • 48371 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48371 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3208 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun an official visit to Poland. A meeting with Polish President Karol Navrotskyy is scheduled.

Zelenskyy arrived in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on an official visit, UNN reports.

It is known that Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Addition 

Earlier it was reported that the office of the President of Poland officially confirmed that it had invited Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on December 19 for a meeting with President Karol Nawrocki.

It was also reported that on Friday, December 19, Zelenskyy may meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki warned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take his country's support for granted, calling for a reset of relations between the two countries ahead of their meeting in Warsaw on Friday.

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Brussels amid the crucial EU summit expected there today, where, among other things, the issue of financing for Ukraine for the coming years is to be considered. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland