Zelenskyy arrived in Poland
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun an official visit to Poland. A meeting with Polish President Karol Navrotskyy is scheduled.
It is known that Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
It is known that Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
Earlier it was reported that the office of the President of Poland officially confirmed that it had invited Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on December 19 for a meeting with President Karol Nawrocki.
It was also reported that on Friday, December 19, Zelenskyy may meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki warned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take his country's support for granted, calling for a reset of relations between the two countries ahead of their meeting in Warsaw on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Brussels amid the crucial EU summit expected there today, where, among other things, the issue of financing for Ukraine for the coming years is to be considered.