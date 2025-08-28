Intercity+ flights are not being reduced after the Russian attack, but train delays persist - Ukrzaliznytsia

The number of Intercity+ train services for the coming days has not changed despite the enemy's attack on one of the Hyundai trains; there are still delays for a number of trains, one service has been canceled, and there are changes in routing, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

The damage to one of the Hyundai trains did not affect the number of Intercity+ services today and tomorrow; all trains continue to operate across the country. Delays for a number of services will persist; the list of long-distance trains is updated on the uz-vezemo portal. Among suburban trains, electric trains on the Fastiv direction are running with delays of up to 2.5 hours, and on the Vinnytsia direction, up to 3 hours. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, a separate electric train service will be scheduled from Kramatorsk to Lozova at 16:03 with stops at Sloviansk, Barvinkove, Blyzniuky.

"Attention passengers of train 103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv: this electric train will take you to Lozova with a transfer to sleeping cars, which due to forced delay will not reach Kramatorsk," the company noted.

And they added: in turn, passengers of flight 104/103 to Kramatorsk from Lozova will be delivered by the same electric train at 19:00. Stops on the route are similar.

"Service No. 6208 Koziatyn-1 - Fastiv-1 has been canceled," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

The company also provided an update for passengers of trains No. 85, 61, 209, 109 to Vinnytsia (190 people) and to Khmelnytskyi (130), whose services departed via an alternative route.

"For passengers of these trains from Shepetivka, we are assigning an additional suburban train No. 6256 Shepetivka - Koziatyn departing from Shepetivka at 14:04. It will arrive in Koziatyn at 17:18, from where, with a transfer to train No. 771 at 17:25, passengers will reach Khmelnytskyi. For Kyiv, 5 cars will be specially added to the train No. 771 composition," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"We will transport everyone," the company emphasized.

Train traffic restored at the site of damage from Russian attack: trains to 5 cities will run without detours