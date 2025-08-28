Train traffic restored at the site of damage from Russian attack: trains to 5 cities will run without detours

Train traffic has been restored on the section damaged by the Russian attack in Vinnytsia region, trains to five regional centers will now run without detours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Update on Russia's enemy attack on railway infrastructure tonight. Railway workers promptly restored the infrastructure of the damaged hub in Koziatyn. So all trains heading to Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Odesa will go through Koziatyn without bypassing the previously damaged section - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

On one of the regional sections, trains, as indicated, will run under reserve diesel locomotives, as infrastructure restoration is still ongoing.

