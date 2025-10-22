Kia Telluride 2027: official teasers reveal the look of the new crossover

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
10:59 AM • 3938 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9220 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11957 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17155 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26245 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26688 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34669 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45422 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43895 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35227 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.7m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 15711 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 14348 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 25024 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 34619 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 27313 views
Publications
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 6114 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 9410 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 11928 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto08:35 AM • 17147 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 26237 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Jonas Gahr Støre
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Kharkiv
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 25491 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 40674 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 50431 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 40666 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 96412 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Gold
Tu-95
BM-21 "Grad"

Kia Telluride 2027: official teasers reveal the look of the new crossover

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The Kia Telluride 2027 has been officially shown in teaser images ahead of its premiere on November 20 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Deliveries of the model are growing, and the second generation will receive a new design and a hybrid powertrain.

Kia Telluride 2027: official teasers reveal the look of the new crossover

The 2027 Kia Telluride has been officially revealed in teaser images, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

Sales of a car released in 2019 typically decline as the model ages. However, the Kia Telluride defies this trend. Deliveries to the US alone have been growing for several years in a row – in 2024, Kia sold 115,504 vehicles, and there is every chance that this year will be even better, as sales of the full-size gasoline crossover (SUV) increased by 13% by September.

Despite still gaining momentum, the second generation is on its way. The premiere will take place on November 20 at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. Although the previous model remains on sale as a 2025 model year, its successor will only appear in showrooms for the 2027 model year.

Ahead of the debut, Kia released several teaser images.

The Telluride is not yet ready, but some details are still visible. It is, as expected, square and embodies the company's new design approach, including an updated interpretation of vertical headlights. The front of the car resembles the EV9 but retains a functional grille for engine cooling.

Under the hood, the same powertrains as the related Palisade model should be expected. The three-row Hyundai crossover is equipped with a new naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine with 287 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Alternatively, a hybrid setup is offered, combining a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, providing a total of 329 hp and 450 Nm of torque. Both configurations are available with two- or four-wheel drive.

Hyundai increased the length of the Palisade by 6.5 cm and the wheelbase by 6.7 cm. The increased length increased space in the third row of seats, and the Kia version is likely to follow suit, the publication writes. The Palisade also became slightly wider and taller than before, which is another reason to expect similar growth from the Telluride.

As for prices, the base 2026 Hyundai Palisade starts at $41,035, and the Telluride at $37,885 in the US. The next generation of Kia's flagship internal combustion engine crossover is expected to close this gap.

Kia America Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Tellurides: Reasons Revealed02.08.25, 17:33 • 5239 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Hyundai
United States