Kia Telluride 2027: official teasers reveal the look of the new crossover

The 2027 Kia Telluride has been officially revealed in teaser images, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

Sales of a car released in 2019 typically decline as the model ages. However, the Kia Telluride defies this trend. Deliveries to the US alone have been growing for several years in a row – in 2024, Kia sold 115,504 vehicles, and there is every chance that this year will be even better, as sales of the full-size gasoline crossover (SUV) increased by 13% by September.

Despite still gaining momentum, the second generation is on its way. The premiere will take place on November 20 at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. Although the previous model remains on sale as a 2025 model year, its successor will only appear in showrooms for the 2027 model year.

Ahead of the debut, Kia released several teaser images.

The Telluride is not yet ready, but some details are still visible. It is, as expected, square and embodies the company's new design approach, including an updated interpretation of vertical headlights. The front of the car resembles the EV9 but retains a functional grille for engine cooling.

Under the hood, the same powertrains as the related Palisade model should be expected. The three-row Hyundai crossover is equipped with a new naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine with 287 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Alternatively, a hybrid setup is offered, combining a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, providing a total of 329 hp and 450 Nm of torque. Both configurations are available with two- or four-wheel drive.

Hyundai increased the length of the Palisade by 6.5 cm and the wheelbase by 6.7 cm. The increased length increased space in the third row of seats, and the Kia version is likely to follow suit, the publication writes. The Palisade also became slightly wider and taller than before, which is another reason to expect similar growth from the Telluride.

As for prices, the base 2026 Hyundai Palisade starts at $41,035, and the Telluride at $37,885 in the US. The next generation of Kia's flagship internal combustion engine crossover is expected to close this gap.

Kia America Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Tellurides: Reasons Revealed