How many passenger cars were purchased in Ukraine in July 2025: statistical data

In July of this year, Ukrainians purchased over 6.4 thousand new passenger cars. This is 1% more than in July of last year, 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Compared to June 2025, the demand for new cars increased by 7%. The Japanese brand Toyota holds the first place in the car market. Last year, the Chinese car brand BYD was in ninth place in the ranking - now it is approaching Toyota.

The top 10 cars for July 2025 included:

TOYOTA - 820 units (-20% compared to July 2024);

BYD - 744 units (+241%);

RENAULT - 654 units (+11%);

SKODA - 559 units (+48%);

VOLKSWAGEN - 491 units (+47%);

HONDA - 319 units (+9%);

HYUNDAI - 298 units (+32%);

BMW - 263 units (-58%);

AUDI - 253 units (+20%);

ZEEKR - 191 units (+125%).

In total, according to Ukrautoprom, since the beginning of the year, about 39.3 thousand new passenger cars have been registered in the country. This is only 0.1% more than last year.

Recall

For the first half of 2025, the largest regional markets for new passenger cars in Ukraine were the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions.