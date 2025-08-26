In Kyiv, a female driver fatally hit a 76-year-old man on a three-wheeled bicycle

In Kyiv, a 67-year-old Hyundai driver ran over a 76-year-old cyclist, the man died, police are establishing the circumstances of the fatal accident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the accident occurred in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

"It was preliminarily established that a 67-year-old female driver of a "Hyundai" car, when entering a road section with circular motion, failed to yield and hit a 76-year-old rider of a three-wheeled bicycle. As a result of the collision, the victim sustained injuries incompatible with life," the police said.

At the scene, as indicated, an investigative and operational group of the capital's main department for accident investigation is working. The mechanism and circumstances of the road accident are being established.

