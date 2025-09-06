Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detained

US immigration authorities searched a large electric vehicle manufacturing plant of the South Korean company Hyundai in Georgia and arrested 475 people there, most of them South Korean citizens. This was reported by BBC, informs UNN.

Details

The US Department of Homeland Security stated that law enforcement officers acted on a warrant issued in connection with suspicions of "illegal employment practices and other serious federal crimes."

The search also led to the shutdown of a nearby electric vehicle battery plant. It is not yet clear what exactly the detainees were doing at the plant - the report says.

Hyundai Motor Company stated that it was aware of the incident and was "trying to establish all circumstances."

As far as we understand today, none of the detainees were employed by Hyundai Motor - the company said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea confirmed that there were citizens of that country among the detainees.

We also expressed our concerns and regrets through the US Embassy in Korea and urged them to exercise extreme caution and ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of Korean citizens are not violated - the Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the American immigration agency reports that the operation at the Hyundai plant was carried out after "a months-long criminal investigation, during which we collected evidence and documents, conducted interrogations, presented this evidence in court to obtain an official search warrant."

Recall

The Federal Court of Appeals in New Orleans, on Tuesday, September 2, ruled against President Donald Trump's use of the 1798 law to deport suspected members of Latin American gangs. The Alien Enemies Act allows the deportation of "subjects of a hostile nation" only if a state of war is declared against another country.

