Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will screen green card applicants for "anti-American" views. This is part of new policy changes aimed at restricting immigration.

Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"

Immigrants seeking a legal way to live and work in the United States of America will now be screened for "anti-Americanism." This is reported by Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said its employees will now consider whether an applicant for benefits, such as a green card, has "endorsed, advocated, supported, or otherwise expressed" anti-American, terrorist, or anti-Semitic views.

America's benefits should not be granted to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideology. Immigration benefits, including the right to reside and work in the United States, remain a privilege, not a right.

- said USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser in a statement.

It is not specified what exactly is considered anti-Americanism, and it is unclear how and when this directive will be applied.

The message is that the U.S. and immigration agencies will be less tolerant of anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism when making immigration decisions.

- noted Elizabeth Jacobs, director of regulatory and policy affairs at the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for limiting immigration.

These policy changes are the result of other changes recently introduced since the beginning of the Trump administration, including social media screening and the recent addition of an assessment of applicants for citizenship for "good moral character." This will take into account not only the "absence of misconduct" but also the applicant's positive qualities and contributions.

Recall

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering the idea of a reality show where 12 immigrants will compete for citizenship. Participants will perform cultural and physical tasks while traveling the country.

Vita Zelenetska

