In August, Ukrainians purchased about 6.8 thousand passenger cars: Toyota maintains its leading position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

In August 2025, Ukrainians purchased 6.8 thousand new passenger cars, which is 16% less than in August 2024. Toyota maintains its leadership, and Renault Duster became the bestseller of the month.

In August, Ukrainians purchased about 6.8 thousand passenger cars: Toyota maintains its leading position

In the last month of summer 2025, Ukrainians purchased about 6.8 thousand new passenger cars. This is 16% less than in August 2024, writes UNN with reference to UkrAutoprom.

Details

But a year ago, the market was dominated by frantic demand caused by the expectation of an additional 15% tax on car purchases.

Compared to July 2025, demand for new cars increased by 5%. The Japanese brand Toyota continues to hold the lead in the market, with BYD breathing down its neck.

The TOP-10 in August included:

  • TOYOTA - 999 units;
    • BYD - 860 units;
      • RENAULT - 529 units;
        • VOLKSWAGEN - 527 units;
          • SKODA - 407 units;
            • HYUNDAI - 393 units;
              • BMW - 337 units;
                • HONDA - 328 units;
                  • SUZUKI - 231 units;
                    • AUDI - 225 units..

                      The bestseller of the month was the compact crossover RENAULT Duster (486 units). In total, 46 thousand new passenger cars have been registered in the country since the beginning of the year, which is 3% less than last year.

                      Addition

                      In July, global electric vehicle sales grew by only 21%, the lowest figure since January. The reason was the slowdown in the growth rate of the Chinese market, while Europe and other regions showed significant growth.

                      In July 2024, the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars was led by RENAULT Duster with 491 cars sold. All ten most popular models were crossovers, forming 36% of the market.

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Volkswagen
                      Audi
                      Hyundai
                      Toyota
                      Europe
                      China
                      Ukraine