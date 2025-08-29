$41.260.06
USAID officially ceases to exist - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on social media platform "X" the official start of the liquidation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID officially ceases to exist - Rubio

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is officially entering the liquidation phase. This was reported on the social network "X" by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. And with a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close out mode 

- wrote Rubio.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the United States of America officially ceased the implementation of USAID projects - from now on, all foreign aid will be managed by the U.S. Department of State.

It was also reported that the reduction in USAID funding, initiated by the Trump administration, could cause over 14 million additional deaths by 2030.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Agency for International Development
United States