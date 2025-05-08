$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17750 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 31886 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 36876 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41302 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66033 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 63989 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67119 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39662 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53527 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47462 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Bill Gates announced that he will donate $200 billion to the poor around the world by 2045 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3402 views

American philanthropist Bill Gates has promised to give away almost all of his wealth over 20 years. He criticized Elon Musk for cutting aid to the world's poorest countries.

Bill Gates announced that he will donate $200 billion to the poor around the world by 2045 - Reuters

American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates has vowed to give away almost all of his personal wealth over the next two decades and said the world's poorest people will receive about $200 billion through his foundation at a time when governments around the world are cutting international aid. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Gates also criticized Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a key figure in President Donald Trump's administration, accusing him of "killing the world's poorest children" through massive cuts to the United States' aid budget.

"The image of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not very pleasant," Gates said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Gates recalled that the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, led to the destruction of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which previously provided billions in funding for everything from children's vaccines to emergency food aid.

Gates and Musk once agreed on the role that wealthy people play in giving away money, but have clashed several times since. Gates said he is accelerating plans to sell his fortune and close the Gates Foundation on December 31, 2045.

People will talk a lot about me when I die, but I am determined that "he died rich" will not be one of them. There are too many pressing problems to solve for me to hold on to resources that could be used to help people 

– wrote the 69-year-old billionaire, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist in a post on his website.

Bill Gates' daughter revealed that her father has an autism spectrum disorder01.05.25, 21:37 • 10171 view

In his statement, Gates allegedly rebuked Trump for cutting aid to the poor after returning to office in January. He said he wants to help stop the deaths of newborns, children and mothers from preventable causes. He also seeks to help overcome diseases such as polio, malaria and measles, and reduce poverty.

It is unclear whether the world's richest countries will continue to protect their poorest people 

– added Gates, noting that there are now funding cuts from major donors, including the United Kingdom and France, as well as the United States, the world's largest donor.

Gates said that despite the foundation's deep pockets, progress would be impossible without government support. He praised the response to aid cuts in Africa, where some governments reallocated budgets, but said, for example, polio would not be eradicated without US funding.

Gates made the announcement on the foundation's 25th anniversary. He founded the organization with his then-wife Melinda French Gates in 2000, and investor Warren Buffett later joined them.

Addition

Bill Gates reported that he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children "not such a huge" sum.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Warren Buffett
Bill Gates
United States Agency for International Development
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
France
United Kingdom
United States
Microsoft
