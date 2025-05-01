Bill Gates' daughter revealed that her father has an autism spectrum disorder

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 34257 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 83769 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 92413 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 103953 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 110193 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286864 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154288 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170230 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226091 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254594 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.6m/s
54%
753 mm
Popular news

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 63071 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 56288 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 23173 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25414 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93062 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93158 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 193211 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286864 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 221740 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 256111 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 606 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 1550 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 14355 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 22669 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25477 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Bill Gates' daughter revealed that her father has an autism spectrum disorder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3810 views

Phoebe Gates stated that her father has Asperger's syndrome. Bill Gates also said in his 2025 memoirs that he would likely be diagnosed with ASD.

Bill Gates' daughter revealed that her father has an autism spectrum disorder

Bill Gates' daughter, Phoebe Gates, admitted in a weekly podcast that her father has "Asperger's Syndrome," which is characterized by serious difficulties in social interaction and repetitive behavior.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

This week, during the podcast "Call Her Daddy," host Alex Cooper asked the billionaire's 22-year-old daughter what her experience was like introducing her boyfriend to her father.

It's terrible for the guy. It's funny for me because my dad is quite socially awkward. As he already said, he has Asperger's syndrome. So, for me, it's so funny

 - Phoebe said.

The 69-year-old software engineer has never publicly stated that he has Asperger's syndrome. This diagnosis was previously given to some people with autism. Since then, the term has been combined with other conditions into autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

People with ASD may have difficulties in social and communicative interaction, obsessive interests, and repetitive behavior.

In his 2025 memoir, "Source Code," Gates said that he believes he would have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) if he were a child being raised today.

If I were growing up today, I would probably be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. In my childhood, the fact that some people's brains process information differently than others' brains was not widely recognized

- he wrote.

My parents didn't have any pointers or manuals to help them understand why their son became so obsessed with certain projects, ignored social cues, and could be rude and inappropriate without noticing how he was affecting others

- Bill added.

Bill also noted that the term "neurodivergent," which is used to describe people whose brains are formed or function differently, was only introduced in the 1990s.

The publication notes that formal testing for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was not introduced until the 1980s, and by that time Bill was already around 30 years old.

In a February interview with Axios magazine, Bill also talked about how he realized that he was different from his peers in childhood, the publication says.

I always knew that I was different from others, and it confused people about my level of energy and intensity, as well as the fact that I was just learning something. And it's a little embarrassing when you're a child that you're different, or people react to you in some way, or your social skills – you're wrong about different things

– he said.

Bill also mentioned the first time someone suggested that he had autism spectrum disorder was when he was about 25 years old.

What the hell? What the hell? I run a company, damn it. And then I realized that it was probably true. I mean, this thing with the spectrum is something incomprehensible

- he added.

The Independent has contacted Bill's representatives for comment.

“Still have more to give": Bill Gates reveals how many billions he has given over03.02.25, 11:37 • 121384 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Bill Gates
Microsoft
Brent
$61.96
Bitcoin
$96,884.40
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,231.25
Ethereum
$1,856.06