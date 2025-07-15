$41.840.05
US Senate to consider Trump's request to cancel billions in foreign aid and public broadcasting spending

Kyiv • UNN

 2314 views

The US Senate may consider a White House request to return $9.4 billion for international aid and public broadcasting. This decision could end funding for USAID, NPR, and PBS, and also affect HIV/AIDS programs.

US Senate to consider Trump's request to cancel billions in foreign aid and public broadcasting spending

In the United States, the Senate could as early as Tuesday continue considering the White House's request to return $9.4 billion in international aid and public broadcasting funds. This is due to the fact that Congress can take appropriate measures by Friday, writes UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

As part of the so-called rescissions package, the White House in June asked Congress to cancel billions in funding that had previously been approved for spending, initiating a process that gives lawmakers 45 days to take action.

The move aims to make some of the Government Efficiency Ministry's spending cuts permanent, with the package's main focus on cutting foreign aid. But it would also effectively end federal funding for outlets like NPR and PBS.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said he hoped to hold the first procedural vote on Tuesday, though he is still negotiating with some members who are resisting rescinding all funding.

Last month, the House of Representatives approved the request, overcoming opposition from all Democrats and four Republicans.

Due to USAID funding cuts, over 14 million people could die by 2030 - study7/1/25, 5:39 AM • 2043 views

What will the request to cancel funding lead to?

The rescission request would cut $8.3 billion in funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) along with other international aid programs — from peacekeeping efforts to refugee assistance and climate projects.

Also included in the package is a proposed $1.1 billion cut in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private non-profit organization that manages funding for NPR and PBS news resources. The White House accused these organizations, claiming they "spread radical, provocative propaganda disguised as 'news'."

But some Senate Republicans have opposed components of the package, such as cuts to a program aimed at combating HIV and AIDS worldwide.

The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), launched by former President George W. Bush, is credited with saving millions of lives worldwide. Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, told reporters last week that she wants to prevent the repeal of PEPFAR.

I can't imagine why we would want to end this program

- said Collins.

The Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, objected when Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought testified before the committee in June that "this rescissions package will not affect any life-saving treatment" and that "anyone currently receiving life-saving treatment will continue to receive it."

If you look at PEPFAR, you can see that many prevention programs are being canceled. These are all programs that have proven their effectiveness

– said Collins.

Addition

The United States of America is terminating USAID programs, and the State Department will now manage all foreign aid. This decision was made after an analysis found that USAID's activities do not serve U.S. national interests.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

