The reduction in funding for USAID programs has caused a crisis in the EU humanitarian sector

The reduction of US humanitarian aid under USAID programs has created a critical funding deficit, threatening the ability of humanitarian organizations in the European Union to support millions in need. Secretary General of the Danish Refugee Council Charlotte Slente stated that global humanitarian and development activities are under threat. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

The humanitarian sector has faced critical challenges following US funding cuts for development programs amid escalating global conflicts, said Charlotte Slente.

She warned that if the US does not restore funding, the sector will face an "extremely critical situation."

We will see an increase in segments of the population with various elements of instability, hunger, marginalization and lack of access to vital services. As conflicts around the world drag on, they do not end, and new conflicts arise in parallel, we will have a serious global crisis and millions of people on the brink of poverty – she explained, adding: "economically and administratively, we are not ready for this.

On January 20, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of all US development assistance programs to conduct a comprehensive audit of this area of government spending. As a result, almost 90% of USAID programs were suspended, creating a funding deficit of US$60 billion (approximately EUR 55.3 billion).

Most organizations in the humanitarian sector relied, to one degree or another, on funding from the United States, which until recently accounted for about 40% of total global humanitarian funding.

According to the Countdown 2030 Europe report, in addition to funding cuts from the US, eight European countries and the EU itself have announced or already implemented cuts in their development funding totaling EUR 30 billion over the next four years.

Recall

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that the world is threatened with mass death due to cuts in US humanitarian aid.