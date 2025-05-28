The reduction in funding for USAID programs has caused a crisis in the EU humanitarian sector

$41.680.11
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 1558 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27061 views

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27061 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25210 views

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25210 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 47075 views

05:00 AM • 47075 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115527 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 103278 views

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 103278 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 104766 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156243 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227750 views

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227750 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187839 views

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187839 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 20536 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 27457 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 27296 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 24890 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 12059 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 47069 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 90381 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 97087 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 115523 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 205607 views
The reduction in funding for USAID programs has caused a crisis in the EU humanitarian sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Due to the reduction in US aid, millions of people in the EU may be left without support. The funding deficit has reached $60 billion, which threatens global humanitarian activities.

The reduction in funding for USAID programs has caused a crisis in the EU humanitarian sector

The reduction of US humanitarian aid under USAID programs has created a critical funding deficit, threatening the ability of humanitarian organizations in the European Union to support millions in need. Secretary General of the Danish Refugee Council Charlotte Slente stated that global humanitarian and development activities are under threat. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

The humanitarian sector has faced critical challenges following US funding cuts for development programs amid escalating global conflicts, said Charlotte Slente.

She warned that if the US does not restore funding, the sector will face an "extremely critical situation."

We will see an increase in segments of the population with various elements of instability, hunger, marginalization and lack of access to vital services. As conflicts around the world drag on, they do not end, and new conflicts arise in parallel, we will have a serious global crisis and millions of people on the brink of poverty

– she explained, adding: "economically and administratively, we are not ready for this.

On January 20, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of all US development assistance programs to conduct a comprehensive audit of this area of government spending. As a result, almost 90% of USAID programs were suspended, creating a funding deficit of US$60 billion (approximately EUR 55.3 billion).

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses17.05.25, 08:49 • 17767 views

Most organizations in the humanitarian sector relied, to one degree or another, on funding from the United States, which until recently accounted for about 40% of total global humanitarian funding.

According to the Countdown 2030 Europe report, in addition to funding cuts from the US, eight European countries and the EU itself have announced or already implemented cuts in their development funding totaling EUR 30 billion over the next four years.

The Trump administration plans to use $250 million in foreign aid to deport Ukrainians and Haitians - WP20.05.25, 14:31 • 10264 views

Recall

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that the world is threatened with mass death due to cuts in US humanitarian aid.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
United States Agency for International Development
Donald Trump
European Union
