The government has redirected UAH 2.8 billion for the development and maintenance of public roads

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has redirected almost UAH 2.8 billion to the development of the network and maintenance of public roads. The corresponding resolution No. 548 published on the government website, writes UNN.

Details

According to this resolution, UAH 44.67 million of balances, which are accounted for as own revenues of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development, as well as UAH 2.736 billion of budget funds that were received in previous years but were not used in the past year, were allocated under the program "Development of the network and maintenance of public roads".

The government also amended the Procedure for the use of these funds, extending its effect to the relevant balances. This made it possible to attract these funds in the following areas:

construction, reconstruction, capital and current average repair of public roads of national importance;

development and arrangement of checkpoints across the state border for road traffic;

modernization and maintenance of road infrastructure.

In addition, it is noted that these changes do not apply to the balances of subsidies that are stored in the accounts of local budgets and used taking into account their intended purpose.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 665 million from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for compensation payments for damaged housing. This will allow to restore 7,389 residential premises.

The government updated the procedure for providing assistance to families of fallen soldiers and persons with disabilities, amending the grounds for the appointment of payments and simplifying procedures. A mechanism for returning funds to the budget is also provided.