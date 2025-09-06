US Court of Appeals orders Trump administration to unblock foreign aid

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 25051 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 44465 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 42471 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 38905 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 46953 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 57317 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 34605 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42215 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45893 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37530 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
51%
756mm
Popular news
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a droneSeptember 6, 10:08 AM • 9656 views
Tore down the flag, ripped it, and started trampling it: a man was detained in KropyvnytskyiSeptember 6, 11:52 AM • 4640 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilitiesSeptember 6, 12:19 PM • 7544 views
Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - SvyrydenkoSeptember 6, 01:14 PM • 5102 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed01:28 PM • 12379 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 44465 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 42471 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 57317 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 39110 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 62326 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideo06:22 PM • 1632 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 43118 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 96034 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 41144 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 45323 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

US Court of Appeals orders Trump administration to unblock foreign aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The US Court of Appeals rejected a request to block a ruling that prohibits the Trump administration from arbitrarily cutting foreign aid. Earlier, the court ordered the restoration of funding for programs worth $11 billion.

US Court of Appeals orders Trump administration to unblock foreign aid

The United States Court of Appeals rejected a request to block a lower court's decision that found the administration of President Donald Trump did not have the authority to unilaterally cut foreign aid. This was reported by the agency Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Previously, a lower court ruled that the US presidential administration must restore funding for foreign aid programs amounting to approximately $11 billion until the expiration of Congress's authorization for these expenditures.

It is noted that US District Judge in Washington, Amit Ali, ruled on September 3 that the Trump administration cannot simply decide not to spend this money. The White House must comply with appropriation laws unless Congress changes them.

The appellate court's ruling should not allow Trump to bypass Congress and cancel foreign aid funding, Reuters adds.

As reported by the agency, after a lawsuit by humanitarian organizations, the Trump administration stated that it planned to spend $6.5 billion of the funds allocated for foreign aid in 2024.

However, it later decided to withhold $4 billion in funding designated for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which Trump had largely already liquidated.

Recall

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on the social network "X" the official start of the liquidation of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Due to USAID funding cuts, over 14 million people could die by 2030 - study01.07.25, 04:39 • 2165 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
charity
United States Agency for International Development
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States