US Court of Appeals orders Trump administration to unblock foreign aid

The United States Court of Appeals rejected a request to block a lower court's decision that found the administration of President Donald Trump did not have the authority to unilaterally cut foreign aid. This was reported by the agency Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Previously, a lower court ruled that the US presidential administration must restore funding for foreign aid programs amounting to approximately $11 billion until the expiration of Congress's authorization for these expenditures.

It is noted that US District Judge in Washington, Amit Ali, ruled on September 3 that the Trump administration cannot simply decide not to spend this money. The White House must comply with appropriation laws unless Congress changes them.

The appellate court's ruling should not allow Trump to bypass Congress and cancel foreign aid funding, Reuters adds.

As reported by the agency, after a lawsuit by humanitarian organizations, the Trump administration stated that it planned to spend $6.5 billion of the funds allocated for foreign aid in 2024.

However, it later decided to withhold $4 billion in funding designated for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which Trump had largely already liquidated.

Recall

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on the social network "X" the official start of the liquidation of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Due to USAID funding cuts, over 14 million people could die by 2030 - study