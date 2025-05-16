Almost 300 million people were starving last year - report

More than 295 million people in 53 countries suffered from acute hunger in 2024. UNN reports with reference to the Global Report on Food Crisis (GRFC).

Details

According to the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC), published today with the participation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 295 million people in 53 countries suffered from acute hunger last year. This level exceeds the data for 2023, it is said that 13.7 million more people were starving during the year.

The main reasons for this situation are conflicts, economic shocks, extreme weather events, as well as population displacement.

The worst situation was in regions such as Gaza and Sudan, where the number of people facing the worst form of food insecurity.

Also, the Gaza Strip: according to observers, food has become practically inaccessible in certain areas of the enclave due to the fact that all border crossings have been closed since March.

Separately, the authors of the report noted that the reduction in humanitarian aid has an acute impact on vulnerable populations.

The loss of USAID support creates a delay in assistance to countries such as Sudan, Yemen and Haiti. Without access to food and medical care, residents of these countries are exposed to a high risk of severe malnutrition and even death. In total, more than 14 million children in similar countries are at risk in terms of food security.

According to researchers, urgent action is needed.

The combination of conflict, economic pressure and loss of aid creates a deadly spiral – the report warns.

Without large-scale international efforts, millions of people will face disaster in the coming months.

Let us remind you

According to the UN's basic scenario, Ukraine's population may decrease to 23 million by 2100.

Due to conflicts, poverty and climate change, the number of displaced persons in the world has increased to a record 80 million.