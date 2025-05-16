Almost 300 million people were starving last year - report

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Almost 300 million people were starving last year - report

In 2024, more than 295 million people in 53 countries suffered from acute hunger. The worst situation was in Gaza and Sudan due to conflicts, economic shocks and weather.

Almost 300 million people were starving last year - report

More than 295 million people in 53 countries suffered from acute hunger in 2024. UNN reports with reference to the Global Report on Food Crisis (GRFC). 

Details

According to the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC), published today with the participation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 295 million people in 53 countries suffered from acute hunger last year. This level exceeds the data for 2023, it is said that 13.7 million more people were starving during the year. 

The main reasons for this situation are conflicts, economic shocks, extreme weather events, as well as population displacement. 

The worst situation was in regions such as Gaza and Sudan, where the number of people facing the worst form of food insecurity.

Also, the Gaza Strip: according to observers, food has become practically inaccessible in certain areas of the enclave due to the fact that all border crossings have been closed since March.

Separately, the authors of the report noted that the reduction in humanitarian aid has an acute impact on vulnerable populations. 

The loss of USAID support creates a delay in assistance to countries such as Sudan, Yemen and Haiti. Without access to food and medical care, residents of these countries are exposed to a high risk of severe malnutrition and even death. In total, more than 14 million children in similar countries are at risk in terms of food security.

According to researchers, urgent action is needed.

The combination of conflict, economic pressure and loss of aid creates a deadly spiral

 – the report warns. 

Without large-scale international efforts, millions of people will face disaster in the coming months.

Let us remind you

According to the UN's basic scenario, Ukraine's population may decrease to 23 million by 2100.

Due to conflicts, poverty and climate change, the number of displaced persons in the world has increased to a record 80 million.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyNews of the World
Haiti
United States Agency for International Development
Gaza Strip
Sudan
Yemen
