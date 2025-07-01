US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision of the US President Donald Trump's administration to refuse to extend funding for programs of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), claiming that the agency has nothing to boast about regarding the results of its efforts since the end of the Cold War. The statement was made on the agency's last working day. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Rubio made a new portion of criticism against USAID, defending the Trump administration's decision to terminate this state structure.

Beyond creating a global complex of non-governmental organizations at taxpayers' expense, USAID has little to show since the end of the Cold War. This era of government-sanctioned inefficiency has officially ended – Rubio noted in a Substack post.

July 1 is the last day of the US Agency for International Development. Although most of its employees have already been laid off, and its programs ended a few months after President Donald Trump began attacking the organization. And Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency made it a central target of its cost-cutting campaign.

Meanwhile, Rubio spoke about the White House's new approach to providing aid abroad, based on promoting US interests, and "not just saving lives." He highlighted African countries, which, he said, received $165 billion since 1991, but voted with the US in the United Nations only 29% of the time in 2023.

Only the executives of countless non-governmental organizations lived well, often enjoying a five-star life financed by American taxpayers, while those they allegedly helped fell further behind – said Rubio.

Rubio's statements and the Trump administration were met with strong opposition from USAID supporters, who claim it has saved countless lives. In a report published on Monday, The Lancet stated that the liquidation of USAID could lead to approximately 14 million additional deaths by 2030.

