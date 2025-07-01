$41.780.14
Rubio launched a new attack against USAID on the agency's last day of operation - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 663 views

The Trump administration stopped funding USAID, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that the agency has not shown results since the Cold War. This decision could lead to increased mortality and draws criticism from USAID supporters.

Rubio launched a new attack against USAID on the agency's last day of operation - Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision of the US President Donald Trump's administration to refuse to extend funding for programs of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), claiming that the agency has nothing to boast about regarding the results of its efforts since the end of the Cold War. The statement was made on the agency's last working day. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Rubio made a new portion of criticism against USAID, defending the Trump administration's decision to terminate this state structure.

Beyond creating a global complex of non-governmental organizations at taxpayers' expense, USAID has little to show since the end of the Cold War. This era of government-sanctioned inefficiency has officially ended

– Rubio noted in a Substack post.

July 1 is the last day of the US Agency for International Development. Although most of its employees have already been laid off, and its programs ended a few months after President Donald Trump began attacking the organization. And Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency made it a central target of its cost-cutting campaign.

Meanwhile, Rubio spoke about the White House's new approach to providing aid abroad, based on promoting US interests, and "not just saving lives." He highlighted African countries, which, he said, received $165 billion since 1991, but voted with the US in the United Nations only 29% of the time in 2023.

Only the executives of countless non-governmental organizations lived well, often enjoying a five-star life financed by American taxpayers, while those they allegedly helped fell further behind

– said Rubio.

Democrats criticized State Department cuts - Bloomberg28.06.25, 03:20 • 3806 views

Rubio's statements and the Trump administration were met with strong opposition from USAID supporters, who claim it has saved countless lives. In a report published on Monday, The Lancet stated that the liquidation of USAID could lead to approximately 14 million additional deaths by 2030.

Recall

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) announced that the world is facing mass casualties due to cuts in US humanitarian aid.

Millions at risk as US's flagship anti-malaria campaign faces cuts20.06.25, 18:35 • 3289 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Agency for International Development
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Tesla
