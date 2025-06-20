$41.690.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Millions at risk as US's flagship anti-malaria campaign faces cuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Over 13 million people in Africa could contract malaria due to reduced funding for the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI). International aid budgets are under increasing pressure.

Millions at risk as US's flagship anti-malaria campaign faces cuts

The suspension of USAID contributes to conditions where the infection of over 13 million people on the African continent will not be prevented.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to The Lancet, El Pais and Financial Times.

Details

Over 13 million people in Africa could contract malaria due to proposed US cuts. A study published in The Lancet highlights concerns about the health impact of drastic cuts in development aid from Washington and some European capitals.

If the US President's Malaria Initiative (PMI), which began in 2005 under George W. Bush, continued without interruption and with a full budget, then by 2025, 13 million cases of the disease would have been prevented and over 104,000 lives saved.

- the authors of the scientific publication note. 

However, these expectations are unlikely to materialize due to the suspension of USAID, the US development agency that managed and executed most of the program's tasks.

Explains Peter Gething, senior author of the study and co-leader of the Malaria Atlas Project at the Australian Institute for Children's Research.

International aid budgets are under increasing pressure, and difficult decisions need to be made to protect the progress made. .. Our estimates show that a fully funded PMI could prevent almost 14 million cases of malaria and save over 100,000 lives in Africa this year, protecting vulnerable populations through bed nets, insecticide spraying, and antimalarial drugs.

Context

The PMI initiative was launched under President George W. Bush in the mid-2000s. During the program's operation, investments of over $9 billion passed through the US Agency for International Development. 

In 2024, Congress allocated about $800 million to the President's Malaria Initiative.

This year, the Trump administration proposes to cut its annual budget by 47%.

Reference

Malaria is the deadliest mosquito-borne disease in the world.

In 2023, 263 million new cases were reported in 83 countries – 11 million more than in 2022 – and 597,000 people died

- reports the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report.

At the same time, 94% of cases and 95% of deaths were concentrated in Africa.

Achievements and plans

The Lancet study examines the projected contribution of a fully funded PMI to crucial malaria control measures. These include:

  • insecticide-treated bed nets;
    • preventive treatment for children during the peak malaria season;
      • routine treatment.

        It was found that this year, PMI will account for a significant portion of the overall response to malaria in 27 African countries. 

        In 2025, there is a chance to prevent approximately over 11% of cases and 37.5% of deaths that would otherwise occur.

        International efforts have helped significantly reduce malaria mortality, although children under five years old still account for three-quarters of deaths in Africa.

        Recall

        In 2024, the World Health Organization investigated a disease outbreak in Congo, which was associated with such known and quite acute viral infectious manifestations as:

        • acute pneumonia;
          • influenza;
            • Covid-19;
              • measles;
                • malaria.

                  Number of malaria cases increased by 11 million: African children suffer the most11.12.24, 15:21 • 16374 views

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  HealthNews of the World
                  George W. Bush
                  El País
                  United States Agency for International Development
                  Financial Times
                  World Health Organization
                  Donald Trump
                  Africa
                  United States
                  Democratic Republic of the Congo
                  Tesla
