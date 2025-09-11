eExcise is entering the final stretch: businesses will gain access to full functionality from November 2025 – Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 872 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 11239 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 28732 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 40536 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 90414 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49170 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47091 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43202 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83054 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 102918 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
45%
756mm
Popular news
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 27631 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 16803 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 16727 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 10344 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 10584 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 28715 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 90397 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83044 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 62396 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 102910 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 3298 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 24473 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 89071 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 80499 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 76091 views
Actual
The Guardian
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

eExcise is entering the final stretch: businesses will gain access to full functionality from November 2025 – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The eExcise system, which will track the circulation of excisable goods, is entering the final stage of development. A full transition is expected from November 2026, giving businesses 10 months to adapt.

eExcise is entering the final stretch: businesses will gain access to full functionality from November 2025 – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine is preparing to launch one of the largest anti-corruption projects in the alcohol and tobacco trade. The eExcise system, which will ensure transparency in the circulation of excisable goods, has reached the final stage of development. Testing of the full functionality will start in November 2025, and a full transition is expected from 2026.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with businesses and relevant associations, representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented the system's readiness and outlined further steps.

eExcise will become a key tool in combating the shadow market. The system will allow tracking the movement of alcohol and tobacco products in real time, making corrupt schemes impossible.

The development of the IT solution turned out to be three times more complex than in EU countries. At the same time, funding was provided exclusively by donors – the state budget was not spent.

The development faced a number of difficulties: suspension of funding from USAID, search for a new donor, cyberattacks, and interruptions in the operation of state registers. Despite this, since March 2025, businesses have already gained access to part of the functionality for testing.

"Diia" may introduce a paid function for passport changes: results of a Threads poll02.09.25, 19:16 • 4697 views

In November 2025, testing of the full set of system capabilities will begin. And from January 2026, businesses will receive offline applications for work.

According to the law, businesses will be given 10 months for adaptation. This will allow companies to test new business processes and prepare for the transition. At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and industry associations advocate for extending the test mode until November 1, 2026, to avoid risks.

Following the meeting, an official letter will be sent to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a request to secure the extension of the testing period. The system is planned to be launched on November 1, 2026.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, the State Tax Service, and the parliamentary committee on finance. It is supported within the framework of the UK DIGIT program ("Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency"), implemented by the Eurasia Foundation with funding from UK Dev. The East Europe Foundation acts as a partner.

Over the past five years, digital services have saved Ukraine over UAH 184 billion. eExcise is expected to strengthen the fight against the illegal market, increase tax revenues, and create a level playing field for businesses.

Children of Ukrainian defenders receive educational assistance through "Diia" - Ministry of Digital Transformation10.09.25, 18:23 • 2744 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
charity
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
United States Agency for International Development
Ukraine