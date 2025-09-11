eExcise is entering the final stretch: businesses will gain access to full functionality from November 2025 – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine is preparing to launch one of the largest anti-corruption projects in the alcohol and tobacco trade. The eExcise system, which will ensure transparency in the circulation of excisable goods, has reached the final stage of development. Testing of the full functionality will start in November 2025, and a full transition is expected from 2026.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with businesses and relevant associations, representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented the system's readiness and outlined further steps.

eExcise will become a key tool in combating the shadow market. The system will allow tracking the movement of alcohol and tobacco products in real time, making corrupt schemes impossible.

The development of the IT solution turned out to be three times more complex than in EU countries. At the same time, funding was provided exclusively by donors – the state budget was not spent.

The development faced a number of difficulties: suspension of funding from USAID, search for a new donor, cyberattacks, and interruptions in the operation of state registers. Despite this, since March 2025, businesses have already gained access to part of the functionality for testing.

In November 2025, testing of the full set of system capabilities will begin. And from January 2026, businesses will receive offline applications for work.

According to the law, businesses will be given 10 months for adaptation. This will allow companies to test new business processes and prepare for the transition. At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and industry associations advocate for extending the test mode until November 1, 2026, to avoid risks.

Following the meeting, an official letter will be sent to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a request to secure the extension of the testing period. The system is planned to be launched on November 1, 2026.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, the State Tax Service, and the parliamentary committee on finance. It is supported within the framework of the UK DIGIT program ("Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency"), implemented by the Eurasia Foundation with funding from UK Dev. The East Europe Foundation acts as a partner.

Over the past five years, digital services have saved Ukraine over UAH 184 billion. eExcise is expected to strengthen the fight against the illegal market, increase tax revenues, and create a level playing field for businesses.

