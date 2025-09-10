Children of Ukrainian defenders receive educational assistance through "Diia" - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 1896 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11132 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 12793 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16459 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 19690 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 47079 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 67794 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 55242 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32822 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 37115 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
755mm
Popular news
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 41884 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 39840 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 32917 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 30705 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 17421 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11159 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 47097 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 32948 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 67818 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 55253 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 3410 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73858 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67739 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 64049 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132559 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Children of Ukrainian defenders receive educational assistance through "Diia" - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Children of Ukrainian defenders can receive educational assistance for the 2024/2025 academic year through "Diia". Over 13,000 students under 23 years old are eligible for such support.

Children of Ukrainian defenders receive educational assistance through "Diia" - Ministry of Digital Transformation

From now on, children of Ukrainian defenders can receive educational assistance in just a few clicks in the state application "Diia". This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Children of Defenders will receive educational assistance for the 2024/2025 academic years. No queues or paperwork – just confirm the certificate in the "Diia" application in a few clicks

– Fedorov announced.

More than 13,000 students under 23 years old – from first-year bachelor's students to master's students, as well as students of vocational and professional colleges – are eligible for such support. 

Electronic prescriptions and referrals from doctors will now be sent to "Diia": what is known08.09.25, 17:37 • 3259 views

Such certificates are provided for children whose parents belong to certain categories, for example: fallen military personnel, veterans with disabilities due to war, combatants, missing persons, prisoners, as well as those affected during the Revolution of Dignity.

Educational payments will be made in stages. If the message has not yet appeared in "Diia", students are advised to contact their university or college – they should update the data in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education to confirm the right to the certificate.

The "Diia" application now offers a service for registering an address in a dormitory27.08.25, 17:11 • 2577 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEducation
Diia (service)
Mykhailo Fedorov