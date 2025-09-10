Children of Ukrainian defenders receive educational assistance through "Diia" - Ministry of Digital Transformation

From now on, children of Ukrainian defenders can receive educational assistance in just a few clicks in the state application "Diia". This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Children of Defenders will receive educational assistance for the 2024/2025 academic years. No queues or paperwork – just confirm the certificate in the "Diia" application in a few clicks – Fedorov announced.

More than 13,000 students under 23 years old – from first-year bachelor's students to master's students, as well as students of vocational and professional colleges – are eligible for such support.

Such certificates are provided for children whose parents belong to certain categories, for example: fallen military personnel, veterans with disabilities due to war, combatants, missing persons, prisoners, as well as those affected during the Revolution of Dignity.

Educational payments will be made in stages. If the message has not yet appeared in "Diia", students are advised to contact their university or college – they should update the data in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education to confirm the right to the certificate.

