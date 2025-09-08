Electronic prescriptions and referrals from doctors will now be sent to "Diia": what is known

Medical notifications about e-prescriptions, e-referrals, and treatment plans will be sent directly to the Diia application. This was reported by the application's press service, writes UNN.

Has your doctor issued you an e-Referral, do you need to buy or get medicine at a pharmacy with an e-Prescription, and the notification got lost? From now on, this is a thing of the past - medical notifications will immediately arrive in the Diia application. We care about your health and easy access to important information - the message says.

Receive notifications in Diia about:

creation of a Treatment Plan; creation of an e-Prescription; cancellation of an e-Prescription by a doctor;

creation of an e-Referral. In the future, the list of medical notifications in Diia will be expanded.

How it works

To receive notifications, you only need to have the application on your smartphone and be authorized in Diia. As soon as the doctor creates an electronic prescription or referral, you will receive a push notification. Received notifications with a prescription or referral are stored in the Menu - Messages in Diia.

If there is no Diia, notifications will arrive as before, via Viber or SMS message - added in "Diia".

