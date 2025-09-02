"Diia" may introduce a paid function for passport changes: results of a Threads poll

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 31824 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 57456 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 100306 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 116319 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 64602 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127042 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47019 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 84044 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53065 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107931 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 212197 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 211927 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 201624 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 198352 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 192728 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 31811 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 100290 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 116306 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 71921 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127037 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 2830 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 21232 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 24579 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 39530 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 84041 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

"Diia" may introduce a paid function for passport changes: results of a Threads poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is testing the idea of a paid service in "Diia" for changing passport photos. The cost of the service will be UAH 99, although some users are willing to pay more.

"Diia" may introduce a paid function for passport changes: results of a Threads poll

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is testing an idea for a new paid service in "Diia". The survey was conducted among Threads users.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation's page and Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's Telegram channel.

Details

As noted, for most of those who had a chance to be surveyed, the idea of replacing the photo on their passport in "Diia" was "to their liking". The cost of the service is 99 UAH.

In the comments, there were those who were willing to pay more.

Even ready for 1999

- stated @tanyaparfileva in her comment.

User @roman_semenovych's opinion:

In many countries around the world, changing the photo in a passport is mandatory if a person has changed significantly visually.

The participant in the discussion is confident that the function is necessary. He, like some other users, agrees that the cost of 99 UAH for the service is acceptable.

But at the same time, Fedorov was reminded of some aspects of the service's operation. For example, the problem with "Diia.Signature" due to photos.

Recall

In early August, UNN wrote that replacement of technical passport and re-registration of a car through the Diia application were temporarily unavailable.

Also in August, the Ministry of Development reported that the "eRecovery" service would be temporarily unavailable in "Diia".

AI assistant launched on Diia portal in Ukraine01.09.25, 16:37 • 2128 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine