"Diia" may introduce a paid function for passport changes: results of a Threads poll

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is testing an idea for a new paid service in "Diia". The survey was conducted among Threads users.

As noted, for most of those who had a chance to be surveyed, the idea of replacing the photo on their passport in "Diia" was "to their liking". The cost of the service is 99 UAH.

In the comments, there were those who were willing to pay more.

Even ready for 1999 - stated @tanyaparfileva in her comment.

User @roman_semenovych's opinion:

In many countries around the world, changing the photo in a passport is mandatory if a person has changed significantly visually.

The participant in the discussion is confident that the function is necessary. He, like some other users, agrees that the cost of 99 UAH for the service is acceptable.

But at the same time, Fedorov was reminded of some aspects of the service's operation. For example, the problem with "Diia.Signature" due to photos.

