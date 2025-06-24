US Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to countries they are not from

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7726 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18565 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45946 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83735 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 94154 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79240 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59114 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66927 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60319 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310775 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27956 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30330 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69517 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 103129 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122824 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3750 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16132 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101932 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180432 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302433 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

US Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to countries they are not from

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries, even if these countries are not their native ones. This decision overturns a previous court verdict and allows individuals to be expelled to conflict zones.

US Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to countries they are not from

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Donald Trump administration to resume deporting migrants to third countries, even if these countries are not their home countries. The decision overturns a previous court ruling and allows individuals to be deported to conflict zones, such as South Sudan, - reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In an unsigned ruling, adopted by a majority of conservative judges, the Supreme Court suspended the decision of a federal judge from Boston, who believed that immigrants should be given a real opportunity to prove the threat of torture or persecution in the country of deportation.

In an appeal to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration stated that the deportees had committed "horrific crimes," including murder, arson, and armed robbery, and that is why they need to be deported as soon as possible.

The Trump administration also stated that the new policy of deportations to third countries "already meets due process requirements" and is necessary because many countries refuse to accept their citizens back.

After the court decision, the Trump government received the right to deport migrants to so-called third countries, including a group of men who were held at an American military base in Djibouti and tried to be sent to South Sudan.

The court did not provide a justification for its decision, but liberal judges criticized it.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the decision in a separate opinion.

The court rewards lawlessness by allowing the government to violate the due process rights of immigrants facing deportation

- emphasized Sotomayor.

She also drew attention to the potential consequences of such a step.

The conservative majority is more concerned with the unlikely possibility that a federal judge exceeded his authority than with the idea that thousands of people will suffer violence in remote locations

- wrote the judge.

Additionally

District Judge Brian Murphy previously ruled that the Department of Homeland Security "undoubtedly" violated a court order when it attempted to deport eight men to South Sudan. Among those detained, only one had citizenship of that country. Murphy emphasized that such a deportation "without a proper opportunity to object" contradicts the US Constitution.

In this regard, the judge ruled that "migrants must be given at least 10 days to file a claim of fear of persecution in a third country."

Earlier, Murphy emphasized that the authorities "cannot deport individuals to third countries without warning and providing a real opportunity to file claims based on fears."

The Supreme Court, Congress, common sense, and elementary decency demand that migrants be given due process

- believes District Judge Brian Murphy.

Recall

As reported by UNN, in February, the Trump administration stopped more than 90% of USAID grants.

That same month, the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court temporarily blocked the payment of $1.5 billion to USAID for work already performed. The decision supported Trump's directive to cut US spending abroad.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
South Sudan
United States Agency for International Development
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9