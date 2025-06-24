US Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to countries they are not from

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Donald Trump administration to resume deporting migrants to third countries, even if these countries are not their home countries. The decision overturns a previous court ruling and allows individuals to be deported to conflict zones, such as South Sudan, - reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In an unsigned ruling, adopted by a majority of conservative judges, the Supreme Court suspended the decision of a federal judge from Boston, who believed that immigrants should be given a real opportunity to prove the threat of torture or persecution in the country of deportation.

In an appeal to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration stated that the deportees had committed "horrific crimes," including murder, arson, and armed robbery, and that is why they need to be deported as soon as possible.

The Trump administration also stated that the new policy of deportations to third countries "already meets due process requirements" and is necessary because many countries refuse to accept their citizens back.

After the court decision, the Trump government received the right to deport migrants to so-called third countries, including a group of men who were held at an American military base in Djibouti and tried to be sent to South Sudan.

The court did not provide a justification for its decision, but liberal judges criticized it.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the decision in a separate opinion.

The court rewards lawlessness by allowing the government to violate the due process rights of immigrants facing deportation - emphasized Sotomayor.

She also drew attention to the potential consequences of such a step.

The conservative majority is more concerned with the unlikely possibility that a federal judge exceeded his authority than with the idea that thousands of people will suffer violence in remote locations - wrote the judge.

Additionally

District Judge Brian Murphy previously ruled that the Department of Homeland Security "undoubtedly" violated a court order when it attempted to deport eight men to South Sudan. Among those detained, only one had citizenship of that country. Murphy emphasized that such a deportation "without a proper opportunity to object" contradicts the US Constitution.

In this regard, the judge ruled that "migrants must be given at least 10 days to file a claim of fear of persecution in a third country."

Earlier, Murphy emphasized that the authorities "cannot deport individuals to third countries without warning and providing a real opportunity to file claims based on fears."

The Supreme Court, Congress, common sense, and elementary decency demand that migrants be given due process - believes District Judge Brian Murphy.

Recall

As reported by UNN, in February, the Trump administration stopped more than 90% of USAID grants.

That same month, the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court temporarily blocked the payment of $1.5 billion to USAID for work already performed. The decision supported Trump's directive to cut US spending abroad.