NAB is trying to "hide" the former head of the judicial administration so that he does not testify in the US case regarding attempts to take control of the distribution of USAID grants

Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 17928 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 30550 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
December 11, 05:00 PM • 40286 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34759 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34446 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49819 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22106 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21975 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17281 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der Leyen
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - Reuters
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49819 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54493 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
NAB is trying to "hide" the former head of the judicial administration so that he does not testify in the US case regarding attempts to take control of the distribution of USAID grants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Former head of the State Judicial Administration, Oleksiy Salnikov, claims that NABU is trying to prevent him from testifying in a US case regarding control over the distribution of USAID grants. He states that a fabricated case has been opened against him with the aim of removing him from office and discrediting him.

NAB is trying to "hide" the former head of the judicial administration so that he does not testify in the US case regarding attempts to take control of the distribution of USAID grants

Former head of the State Judicial Administration (SJA) Oleksiy Salnikov stated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, using a fabricated case for which he was convicted, is trying to prevent him from testifying in a criminal case opened in the USA. This concerns a case regarding attempts by "grant groups" in Ukraine to take control of the distribution of funds allocated by USAID, writes UNN.

I believe that precisely because of the criminal case initiated in the USA, our "so-called anti-corruption bodies" are trying to urgently "hide me away somewhere" and completely discredit me so that I cannot testify.

- Salnikov noted in an interview with the publication "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper).

He noted that NABU opened a fabricated criminal proceeding against him with the aim of removing him from the post of head of the SJA and thus assisting the "grant group" in taking control of the distribution of international financial assistance allocated for the Ukrainian judicial system.

A whole scheme was developed: I was removed from office, USAID demanded an urgent competition for the position (head - ed.) of the SJA with the priority right to vote for international experts. The head of one of the departments of the HACC (High Anti-Corruption Court - ed.) was supposed to apply for the competition. All "paid" grant organizations make custom articles that there is only one possible candidate... But after my appeal to the USA, this candidate withdrew from the competition.

- Salnikov said.

He noted that a criminal case has been opened in the USA based on his statement.

Recall

In August 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Salnikov, to 3 years in prison for abuse of influence.

On February 14, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, who was exposed for inciting the provision of undue advantage to Supreme Court judges for making a decision in favor of a commercial enterprise and for seizing another's property by deception.

According to the investigation, in March 2023, the head of the SJA of Ukraine received 7.5 thousand US dollars from a person. He was supposed to keep part of these funds, and allegedly transfer 5 thousand US dollars to judges for making a decision in the interests of a commercial enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
charity
United States Agency for International Development
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
United States