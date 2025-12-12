NAB is trying to "hide" the former head of the judicial administration so that he does not testify in the US case regarding attempts to take control of the distribution of USAID grants

Former head of the State Judicial Administration (SJA) Oleksiy Salnikov stated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, using a fabricated case for which he was convicted, is trying to prevent him from testifying in a criminal case opened in the USA. This concerns a case regarding attempts by "grant groups" in Ukraine to take control of the distribution of funds allocated by USAID, writes UNN.

I believe that precisely because of the criminal case initiated in the USA, our "so-called anti-corruption bodies" are trying to urgently "hide me away somewhere" and completely discredit me so that I cannot testify. - Salnikov noted in an interview with the publication "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper).

He noted that NABU opened a fabricated criminal proceeding against him with the aim of removing him from the post of head of the SJA and thus assisting the "grant group" in taking control of the distribution of international financial assistance allocated for the Ukrainian judicial system.

A whole scheme was developed: I was removed from office, USAID demanded an urgent competition for the position (head - ed.) of the SJA with the priority right to vote for international experts. The head of one of the departments of the HACC (High Anti-Corruption Court - ed.) was supposed to apply for the competition. All "paid" grant organizations make custom articles that there is only one possible candidate... But after my appeal to the USA, this candidate withdrew from the competition. - Salnikov said.

He noted that a criminal case has been opened in the USA based on his statement.

Recall

In August 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Salnikov, to 3 years in prison for abuse of influence.

On February 14, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, who was exposed for inciting the provision of undue advantage to Supreme Court judges for making a decision in favor of a commercial enterprise and for seizing another's property by deception.

According to the investigation, in March 2023, the head of the SJA of Ukraine received 7.5 thousand US dollars from a person. He was supposed to keep part of these funds, and allegedly transfer 5 thousand US dollars to judges for making a decision in the interests of a commercial enterprise.