US State Department lays off over 100 employees - Financial Times

The US State Department has decided to lay off more than 100 employees in the near future. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The layoffs are planned after a Supreme Court decision this week allowed the Donald Trump administration to begin mass job cuts in federal agencies.

The plan, unveiled by Marco Rubio in April, calls for a reduction of about 15 percent of the department's employees. According to agency spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the cuts are intended to make the State Department "relevant, efficient, and agile."

When something is too big to work, too bureaucratic to really function and implement projects or actions, it has to change - she said.

Recall

The US Environmental Protection Agency sent 139 employees on administrative leave due to criticism of President Donald Trump's policies.

UNN also reported that the United States of America officially ceased USAID programs. From now on, all foreign aid will be managed by the US State Department.